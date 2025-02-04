Wedding tourism, wellness, and wanderlust: How we’ll travel in 2025

Travel trends of 2025 is probably the toughest thing to predict in 2025. Why? Because everyone is travelling. It has also become a good excuse not to meet someone. “Oh I’m travelling” often comes the standard response nowadays. “Where? You went somewhere last week!” Airports are packed. Flights are full. Roads are jammed with cars. Where is everyone going and more importantly, why? They are attending weddings. That’s the first trend that is going to increase. Wedding destinations and the fallout of tourism around that place, is going to be massive whether it’s Bangkok, Bombay or Rajasthan. Most of the weddings this year will be in or near India, so those destinations will boom.

Exotic is in – Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Morocco – anywhere that sounds “different” and to where there’s a direct flight. Convenience is going to be important. And this is where Europe is going to lose out as far as Indians are concerned. The Schengen visa has earned such a bad reputation with rejections and unbelievable short durations being granted – after you’ve submitted financials and confirmations and a file of other forms. It’s a pity.

I run a small travel company where we do bespoke tours and I accompany each one. And yes, I have seen a change in traveller preferences from when I started in 2017 to the latest groups. My upcoming tours to Uzbekistan and Morocco reflect this evolution. For my clientele, where the age group is 40-plus, “experiences” are important. The group dynamic is also important – they are happy to go anywhere with people they know and trust. And “trust” is another big factor. They will pay the extra to book through an agent they know and rely on.

Wellness, of course, is on the increase. In the old days, even groups of girls used to go away for a long weekend where there was much laughter, drinking, shopping, eating, going out late at night and doing silly things. Today, we do all of that, but we do a lot more wellness as well. Everybody wants a spa and everybody wants treatments – facials, laser this and that, lifting this and that, enhancements. We all want to look younger and look good. It’s not about longevity. It’s about aging. So if there is somewhere where you can do a little gentle exercise and have some interesting treatments on holiday, that’s perfect. Chiva Som in Hua Hin Thailand is the king of wellness retreats. It does everything extremely well, including food. They have lots of programmes, hundreds of treatments and it's on the beach and near the town. This is the kind of thing that's going to increase in popularity and more and more other resorts are going to try and emulate it.

Planning a holiday around a concert is an increasing travel trend. You go and see Madonna in Berlin and then visit Germany; Coldplay in Hong Kong and stay on for a few days… this will go on in 2025. Also planning around an art biennale, a lit fest or even a cricket match!

On food, a big change in 2025 is choice. In 2017, people were veg or non-veg. Now, they are gluten intolerant, pescatarian, they prefer poultry to red meat. All of this is part of, I think, a shift towards wellness. They’re interested in trying local food, but they also want what suits their bodies and everybody wants to look after themselves. They’re not willing to eat anything.

Far off destinations. Yes, people are becoming increasingly adventurous. I see people going to destinations like the Amazon, Patagonia, and small boat cruises. Friends I know have booked a cruise around the Seychelles and around South America. Cuba is not just about salsa dancing, but about lounge bars and jazz festivals. There seems to be a lot of interest in South America this year. The south of France, Marseille is one of my favorite towns in France, because it is unpretentious, chic, has great restaurants, wonderful scenery, and beautiful little villages nearby. Marseille feels authentic – it’s a place where real people live. It’s not an obvious tourist destination.

Heritage properties. Lots of first and second-generation young princes and princesses returning to India after their studies, eager and excited to do something with their ancestral properties. They understand that today luxury is not about gold taps and tigers on the wall. It is about space, privacy, view, comfort and discreet super efficient service. It’s about authenticity and flavour, local and sustainable. I have experienced the Rohet properties in Jodhpur, Belgadia Palace in Mayurbhanj by the royal descendant sisters Mrinalika and Akshita Bhanj Deo, Glenburn Tea Estate in Darjeeling taken to another level by Husna-Tara Prakash and the Prakash family, Old Kent Estates in Coorg by Sadat Sathak. These are people who are raising the bar in terms of heritage hospitality and giving the customer lots of related and interesting experiences too.

Lastly, the wedding destination. That’s only going to get bigger and better. When you go for a wedding, whether it’s Bangkok, Jaipur, Florence, Rajasthan, or even Mumbai, you will spend a few more days in the town, discovering the area. That, I think, is a biggie this year, as wedding tourism fuels local economies with an influx of visitors. The ripple effect? Hotels, restaurants, and experiences in these locations will thrive, making “Wedding Tourism Plus” a major movement in India’s travel landscape.