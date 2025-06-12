In pictures: Kolkata’s most popular post-midnight eating spots

1 7

ADVERTISEMENT

Late-night eating spots in Kolkata were few and far in between even till the early 2010s. Beyond Balwant Singh dhaba and spots along the expressway, few places remained open post 12pm. But now, the late-night eating scene has exploded. Here are a few casual-dining places you can explore for late-night binges across Kolkata…

2 7

Jai Hind Dhaba in Bhowanipore is a firm favourite for most in south Kolkata. The dhaba on Sarat Bose Road has three floors of AC seating and also has waiters who will bring food to your car. The kebab prices here average out at Rs 350 for veg and Rs 450 for non-veg. Jai Hind remains open till 6am, so even if you’re looking for food after the after party, this can be your go-to spot at any time of the night.

3 7

Mezban on Ripon Street serves up Mughlai delights late into the night. On a long shift that ends post 12am and craving for some mutton? Mezban would be the place to go. Even if you want a plate of biryani at 2am, you’ll find it here. Biryanis here average out at Rs 310 while the non-veg kebabs range from Rs 300 to Rs 400. Mezban remains open till 2.30am.

4 7

5 7

Azad Hind is a name popular across the city. The Azad Hind Hotel on Ballygunge Circular Road is the one that stays open the longest. With delectable kebabs, rolls and an AC seating, Azad Hind Hotel serves kebabs that average Rs 290 for veg and Rs 350 for non-veg. Azad Hind stays open till 4am.

6 7

House of Bhukkar’s, on Rashbehari Avenue Connector, Kasba, is the only place on this stretch serving food late into the night. With a predominantly Chinese menu, if you’re having chilli cravings post past 1am, HOB would be the pick for you. Reasonable prices means you can spend Rs 400 per head and have your fill of any Chinese meal late in the night. House of Bhukkar’s is open till 2am.

7 7

Regardless of the time of day you cross Ballygunge Maidan Camp on Ballygunge Circular Road, you are likely to find a buzzing atmosphere outside Sharma Dhaba. Serving up lassis, kebabs, rumali rolls and more, Sharma is another easy to pick spot whenever you crave something in the middle of the night. With their kebabs at an average price of Rs 320 for veg and Rs 400 for non-veg, Sharma Dhaba is open till 4am in the morning.