From kitchens to cake studios, Kolkata’s home bakers are crafting their way to success

In Kolkata, the aroma of freshly baked cakes no longer comes only from traditional bakeries like Nahoum’s and Saldanha. From layered celebration cakes to delicate macarons and show-stopping dessert tables, the city’s home bakers are proving that baking is no longer just a hobby, but a profession and a calling.

A happy accident that turned into 21B

For Suchi Dutta, baking was never part of a carefully planned career move. “It was a happy accident,” she recalled. Having returned home to Kolkata after her father’s passing, she bought a small oven and started experimenting with cakes. What began as a way to cope with loss quickly turned into a calling. “One of my friends ordered a cake for her parents’ anniversary and the rest is history,” she said.

Nine years later, Suchi runs 21B, A Dessert Co, known for its custom cakes, cheesecakes and macarons. She stresses that while the city has no shortage of home bakers, what sets a professional apart is finesse and finish. “A client orders a cake based on appearance — before they ever taste it. Quality and finishing matter as much as flavour,” she explained. Suchi believes practice and innovation are key: “Every cake is different. You need to practise, experiment and find your own USP.”

From a mother’s wish to Poo’s Cake Story

For Poonam Yadav, baking was born out of necessity. When she could not find a neat and well-finished cake for her son’s birthday, her husband encouraged her to try making it herself. That one attempt sparked a journey that has now lasted six years. “I left my child for the first time to attend a basic cream cake workshop. Since then, there’s been no looking back,” she said.

Poonam, who holds an MBA in health management, has since won accolades in cake competitions and been featured in magazines such as Fondbites, Delicious and Cake Masters. She was also ranked among the Top 25 Home Bakers of 2020, 2021 and 2022, judges by an online bakery platform. Poonam also recently received recognition at the Asia Cake Oscars in 2025 in Sri Lanka. “Perfection is an important process that gives birth to innovation. I keep this in mind for every creation,” she said. For her, baking is as much about artistry as it is about quality and customer service.

From passion project to a boutique dessert atelier

Founded in Bangalore in 2017 and launched in Kolkata in 2024, Soups Cake Co. is the brainchild of chef Supriya Gupta, a Lavonne Academy graduate trained under renowned cake artist Joonie Tan. What began as a passion project in her kitchen has grown into a boutique dessert atelier known for customised cakes, elegant hampers and immersive dessert tables.

“Soups Cake Co. started as a small passion project in my kitchen, and to see it become part of so many celebrations in Kolkata has been incredible. For me, desserts are about more than taste — they’re about joy, memories and personal stories,” Supriya said.

From doughnut walls and monogram tarts to DIY cookie-painting kits, her curated dessert tables have become a city favourite. Looking ahead, she hopes to scale Soups Cake Co. into a community space. “My dream is to keep that magic alive while bringing people together.”

From MasterChef to homegrown inspiration

For Kolkata-born baker and MasterChef India Season 7 finalist Priyanka Kundu Biswas, the kitchen has always been a place of expression. From being recognised nationally to running her own venture, she has redefined what it means to be a home baker. She shared, “Baking is not just about making something delicious but also about storytelling through food.” Her journey reflects how Kolkata’s home bakers are stepping onto national platforms and inspiring others to follow their passion.

Cookey Monkey and the Gen Z touch

The new generation of bakers is also making its mark. Simran Kapur, the young founder of Cookey Monkey, represents the new wave of homegrown dessert entrepreneurs. She blends creativity with business acumen to appeal to a younger, social media-driven audience. Her success highlights how Kolkata’s home baking scene is evolving with changing tastes and digital trends.