In pictures: Kolkata’s Zakaria Street livens up as Ramzan begins

1 9 All photos by Soumyajit Dey

This year, Ramzan month began on March 1, and like every year, Zakaria Street has livened up for the festivities leading up to Eid

The north Kolkata neighbourhood’s streets are lit up and, the neon green sign wishing visitors and residents ‘Ramzan Mubarak’ is back on

Known for its street food offerings, Zakaria Street’s food stalls get ready with an array of delish food right before Iftar. The smell of chargrilled kebabs fills the air, and foodies from across the city make their way here to savour the dishes

All those fasting, can be seen buying different kinds of fritters, from samosas to pakodas, right before Iftar

The big handis make their annual appearance, to store freshly made, steaming hot haleem

Fruits are an essential part of the Iftar meal, and juices and fresh cut fruits, along with the famous mohabbat ka sherbet — made with Roohafza, milk and cut watermelon — are in demand

Different kinds of lachha or sewaiyan fried in ghee are available too, and one of the things that those visiting the street pick up often to make sheer khurma, paayesh and other dishes at home

Food joints like Delhi 6, Taskeen and Sufiyan are packed with city foodies and food vloggers during sunset. People wait in long queues to get their hands on the finger-licking servings

Besides food, the street is also a shopping hub for the people observing Ramzan