Toss time: Five viral summer salads from the ’gram to beat the April heat

It’s summer. As the temperature soars and the appetite wanes out, what better comfort and refreshing food can we opt for than a good delicious bowl of fresh summer salad? From a tangy pizza salad tossed in zesty dressings to crisp garden-fresh greens medleys and bits of juicy tandoori chicken, My Kolkata has picked out some easy, yet delicious salad recipes for you to beat the heat in the tastiest way possible.

GPS means Good Pasta Salad

ADVERTISEMENT

Office lunch? Sorted. Lazy Sunday brunch? Even better. This pasta salad is your summer MVP — fresh, light, and totally guilt-free. Dreamed up by digital creator @funfoodandfrolic, it’s a vegan delight with no dairy or added sugar. Just cooked pasta tossed with mint, parsley, oregano, garlic, and olives. Top it off with a zingy dressing — and boom, flavour explosion. Check out the recipe here.

Salad? Pizza? Why not both

Yes, you heard it right. A decadent, uniquely crafted — err, prepared Pizza Salad. You might be thinking that surely this would take up a good amount of time to prepare, but no. Pastry chef @burrpet_by_dhruvijain is here to the rescue. Bringing a taste of San Francisco to the plate, this Pizza Salad is a delicious fusion of freshness and comfort flavours.

Summer salad served in a cucumber boat

No summer salad itinerary is complete without a refreshing bowl of cucumber salad tossed with freshly picked greens and cheese. Take it to the next level by serving the salad in a unique and appealing way — in carved-out cucumber boats that make the perfect edible vessels for this cool and crunchy delight. Content creator @ghoomti_firti_foodie showcased her version of the summer salad with a creative twist.

A tandoori touch to your humble salad

Packed with bold flavours and an eccentric presentation, a tandoori chicken salad isn’t something you come across every day. Think of it as a finely chopped salad, elevated with juicy bits of tandoori chicken. Content creator @tivphull whipped up this vibrant version, combining spice with crunch in the most delicious way.

A crispy twist to the usual summer salad

Chola in a salad? Why not! If you haven’t already tried this unique salad recipe or at least added it to your grocery list for your next salad-making adventure, now’s the time. Content creator @pinchofflavoursbytj has elevated the level of freshness by mixing chickpeas in whatever spice is already in your kirchen.