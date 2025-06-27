Okra poking a hole in your pocket? Don’t waste it on the ordinary — try these unique Indian recipes

Bhindi lovers, brace yourselves! The delayed monsoon in West Bengal has affected the okra plants, hiking the prices. Ladiesfinger, which is usually Rs 40 a kilo in Kolkata markets, is now around Rs 80-100 per kg. Now, using okra in an ordinary sabzi recipe is a no-no. Instead, let every pod shine with these five unique Indian recipes that turn the humble dhyarosh into a culinary hero. From festive dishes to fusion snacks, here’s how you make every penny and pod count.

Doi Bhindi (Bengali-style okra in spiced yoghurt gravy)

This Bengali vegetarian delicacy is comfort food with elegance — crisp fried bhindi simmered in a light, mustard-kissed yoghurt gravy. It’s tangy, mildly spiced and best enjoyed with steamed gobindobhog rice. Perfect for hot days when you want something light but satisfying.

Ingredients

Bhindi: 200g

Thick curd (yoghurt), whisked: 1/2 cup

Mustard seeds: 1/2 tsp

Green chilli, slit: 1

Ginger paste: 1/2 tsp

Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp

Sugar: 1/2 tsp

Salt: to taste

Mustard oil: 2 tbsp

Method

Wash and pat dry bhindi

Cut into 2-inch pieces and fry lightly in mustard oil till golden

In the same pan, temper mustard seeds and green chilli, add ginger paste and sauté

Add turmeric, salt, sugar, and whisked curd

Simmer on low flame for 2-3 minutes, then add fried bhindi

Cook till the gravy thickens slightly. Serve warm

Bhindi Stuffed with Achaari Masala

Why keep pickles just on the side? Stuff okras with a tangy-spicy achaar masala and pan-fry them to make a lip-smacking side that pairs beautifully with dal-chawal or even stuffed parathas. A recipe that makes a little bhindi go a long way.

Ingredients

Tender bhindi: 200g

Mustard oil: 2 tbsp

Achar masala (from any pickle): 1 tbsp

Fennel seeds: 1/2 tsp

Nigella seeds (kalonji): 1/2 tsp

Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp

Salt: to taste

Method

Slit the bhindi and stuff with achaar masala

Heat mustard oil, temper with fennel and nigella seeds

Add stuffed bhindi and cook covered on low heat till soft and lightly crisp

Kerala-style Bhindi Coconut Curry

Turn your bhindi into a creamy coconut curry with tamarind and green chillies — a coastal delicacy from Kerala. It’s light, tangy, and goes well with hot rice. Ideal when you don’t have too much bhindi, but still want a full-bodied dish.

Ingredients

Bhindi: 200g

Coconut milk: 1/2 cup

Tamarind pulp: 1 tbsp

Green chillies, slit: 2

Cumin seeds: 1 tsp

Curry leaves: a few

Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp

Salt: to taste

Coconut oil: 1 tbsp

Method

Sauté bhindi in coconut oil

Add spices, tamarind pulp and green chillies

Simmer with coconut milk. Garnish with fresh curry leaves

Bhindi Chaat

This crunchy okra snack uses deep-fried or air-fried bhindi slices tossed with chopped onions, tomatoes, sev, chaat masala, lemon juice and coriander. A perfect evening snack for when you want to impress guests with a bhindi dish they have never tried before.

Ingredients

Bhindi, thinly sliced: 150g

Oil: to fry

Onion, finely chopped: 1

Tomato, finely chopped: 1

Chaat masala: 1 tsp

Lemon juice: 1 tbsp

Coriander leaves, chopped: 2 tbsp

Sev: 2 tbsp

Method

Fry the bhindi slices until crisp

Drain and cool

Toss with onions, tomatoes, sev, chaat masala and lemon juice

Garnish with coriander and serve immediately

Bhindi Ka Thecha (Spicy Maharashtrian Bharta)

Inspired by Maharashtra’s spicy thecha, this roasted bhindi mash uses garlic, green chillies and peanuts. It’s smoky, fiery and pairs brilliantly with bhakri or rotis. A great way to use smaller quantities of bhindi without compromising on flavour.

Ingredients

Bhindi: 200g

Green chillies: 2

Garlic cloves: 3

Roasted peanuts: 2 tbsp

Salt: to taste

Oil: 1 tbsp

Method