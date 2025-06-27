Okra poking a hole in your pocket? Don’t waste it on the ordinary — try these unique Indian recipes

Bhindi lovers, brace yourselves! The delayed monsoon in West Bengal has affected the okra plants, hiking the prices. Ladiesfinger, which is usually Rs 40 a kilo in Kolkata markets, is now around Rs 80-100 per kg. Now, using okra in an ordinary sabzi recipe is a no-no. Instead, let every pod shine with these five unique Indian recipes that turn the humble dhyarosh into a culinary hero. From festive dishes to fusion snacks, here’s how you make every penny and pod count.
Doi Bhindi (Bengali-style okra in spiced yoghurt gravy)
This Bengali vegetarian delicacy is comfort food with elegance — crisp fried bhindi simmered in a light, mustard-kissed yoghurt gravy. It’s tangy, mildly spiced and best enjoyed with steamed gobindobhog rice. Perfect for hot days when you want something light but satisfying.
Ingredients
- Bhindi: 200g
- Thick curd (yoghurt), whisked: 1/2 cup
- Mustard seeds: 1/2 tsp
- Green chilli, slit: 1
- Ginger paste: 1/2 tsp
- Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp
- Sugar: 1/2 tsp
- Salt: to taste
- Mustard oil: 2 tbsp
Method
- Wash and pat dry bhindi
- Cut into 2-inch pieces and fry lightly in mustard oil till golden
- In the same pan, temper mustard seeds and green chilli, add ginger paste and sauté
- Add turmeric, salt, sugar, and whisked curd
- Simmer on low flame for 2-3 minutes, then add fried bhindi
- Cook till the gravy thickens slightly. Serve warm
Bhindi Stuffed with Achaari Masala
Why keep pickles just on the side? Stuff okras with a tangy-spicy achaar masala and pan-fry them to make a lip-smacking side that pairs beautifully with dal-chawal or even stuffed parathas. A recipe that makes a little bhindi go a long way.
Ingredients
- Tender bhindi: 200g
- Mustard oil: 2 tbsp
- Achar masala (from any pickle): 1 tbsp
- Fennel seeds: 1/2 tsp
- Nigella seeds (kalonji): 1/2 tsp
- Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp
- Salt: to taste
Method
- Slit the bhindi and stuff with achaar masala
- Heat mustard oil, temper with fennel and nigella seeds
- Add stuffed bhindi and cook covered on low heat till soft and lightly crisp
Kerala-style Bhindi Coconut Curry
Turn your bhindi into a creamy coconut curry with tamarind and green chillies — a coastal delicacy from Kerala. It’s light, tangy, and goes well with hot rice. Ideal when you don’t have too much bhindi, but still want a full-bodied dish.
Ingredients
- Bhindi: 200g
- Coconut milk: 1/2 cup
- Tamarind pulp: 1 tbsp
- Green chillies, slit: 2
- Cumin seeds: 1 tsp
- Curry leaves: a few
- Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp
- Salt: to taste
- Coconut oil: 1 tbsp
Method
- Sauté bhindi in coconut oil
- Add spices, tamarind pulp and green chillies
- Simmer with coconut milk. Garnish with fresh curry leaves
Bhindi Chaat
This crunchy okra snack uses deep-fried or air-fried bhindi slices tossed with chopped onions, tomatoes, sev, chaat masala, lemon juice and coriander. A perfect evening snack for when you want to impress guests with a bhindi dish they have never tried before.
Ingredients
- Bhindi, thinly sliced: 150g
- Oil: to fry
- Onion, finely chopped: 1
- Tomato, finely chopped: 1
- Chaat masala: 1 tsp
- Lemon juice: 1 tbsp
- Coriander leaves, chopped: 2 tbsp
- Sev: 2 tbsp
Method
- Fry the bhindi slices until crisp
- Drain and cool
- Toss with onions, tomatoes, sev, chaat masala and lemon juice
- Garnish with coriander and serve immediately
Bhindi Ka Thecha (Spicy Maharashtrian Bharta)
Inspired by Maharashtra’s spicy thecha, this roasted bhindi mash uses garlic, green chillies and peanuts. It’s smoky, fiery and pairs brilliantly with bhakri or rotis. A great way to use smaller quantities of bhindi without compromising on flavour.
Ingredients
- Bhindi: 200g
- Green chillies: 2
- Garlic cloves: 3
- Roasted peanuts: 2 tbsp
- Salt: to taste
- Oil: 1 tbsp
Method
- Roast bhindi in a little oil until charred
- Pound garlic, chillies, and peanuts
- Mix everything together to a coarse mash
- Serve warm