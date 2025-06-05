Wine cocktails: Why are they trending? Red, white or sparkling?

Wine cocktails are having their moment— popping up at brunches, house parties, and stylish soirées alike. Blending the elegance of wines with the flair of mixology, these drinks are lighter, more refreshing, and totally Instagram-worthy. From zesty sparklers to fruity blends, they are redefining the cocktail scene. My Kolkata asked city mixologists how and why wine cocktails are picking up and recipes for their favourite cocktails...

Chardon-Hey by Canteen Pub and Grub

Chardonnay went to Goa and never came back. This one's bright, beachy, and full of laid-back charm. With notes of pineapple, citrus, and a whisper of coconut, it’s a vacation in a glass — no boarding pass needed.

“Wine-based cocktails are gaining popularity as more people look for lighter and easier-to-drink options,” said Sujit Thakur, beverage manager, Canteen Pub and Grub, sharing a tropical and modernist cocktail recipe.

Ingredients

Chardonnay

Clarified pineapple

Yuzu Twist

Toasted coconut fat-wash

Saline drop

Method

All ingredients are stirred together over ice and strained into a chilled coupe.

Garnish

A sliver of toasted coconut and citrus zest.

A sweet, floral, and citrus-kissed elixir designed to captivate the senses, this royal-hued cocktail is as much about flavour as it is about theatre. “The cocktail evolves in the glass: floral, citrus, and the slow bloom of colour shifting before your eyes,” says Sukanta Satpati, senior mixologist, The Flamboyant, sharing a recipe of the Blue Tea Crimson cocktail. A sweet, floral, and citrus-kissed elixir designed to captivate the senses, this royal-hued cocktail is as much about flavour as it is about theatre.

Ingredients

Butterfly Pea-Infused Vodka: 30ml

Dessert Wine: 120ml

Lavender Syrup: 10ml

Fresh Lemon Juice: 10ml

Fresh Orange Juice: 30ml

Tropical Bitters: 2 dashes

Method

Shake the vodka, dessert wine, lavender syrup, lemon juice, and orange juice with ice until well chilled

Strain into a Penguin glass

Build up with 2 dashes of Tropical Bitters over the top to add aromatic depth.

Garnish

An edible flower and a small decorative butterfly

Skyvory by Chandon India

“Sparkling wines are a vibrant base for modern wine cocktails... their effervescence adds an instant celebratory vibe,” said Kaushal Khairnar, winemaker, Chandon India. Khairnar shared a zesty and aromatic cocktail that’s like sunshine in a glass – light, floral, and full of charm. Perfect for garden brunches or golden hour sips.

Ingredients

Chandon Brut: 120ml

Fresh Grapefruit Juice: 10ml

Fresh Orange Juice: 50ml

Elderflower Syrup: 10ml

Method

Mix the juices and elderflower syrup in advance and chill

Pour the mix into a wine glass filled with ice, then top generously with Chandon Brut

Give a gentle stir to blend

Garnish

A slice of grapefruit and a sprig of fresh basil

Twilight by Corridor Bar and Kitchen

“Wine cocktails are lighter than hard liquor, easy to drink, and suit the city’s warm weather,” said Raja Mallick, bar executive, Corridor Bar and Kitchen. He shared a bold, layered, and slow-sipping cocktail. Crisp white wine meets the citrusy bite of Aperol, the herbal intrigue of Absinthe, and tropical notes from Bacardi: layered yet approachable, like an evening walk down Park Street.

Ingredients

Dry White Wine: 90ml

Aperol: 20ml

Absinthe: 5ml

Bacardi White Rum: 10ml

Method

Stir all ingredients gently over ice

Strain into a stemmed glass or wine goblet with a large ice cube

Garnish

A twist of orange peel and a star anise pod

Traffic 75 by Traffic Gastropub

“Wine cocktails are gaining popularity because they offer a lighter, more approachable alternative to spirit-heavy drinks. They suit a wider range of palates. It’s especially for those who enjoy wine, but want something more refreshing or playful. Traffic bartenders prefer sparkling wine the most for making cocktails because its natural effervescence adds a refreshing lift to drinks. The bubbles enhance aromas and texture, making cocktails feel livelier and more festive without overpowering the other ingredients,” said Kaushik Saha, bar executive, Traffic Gastropub.

Ingredients

Gin: 30ml

Lemon or lime juice: 20ml

Peach syrup: 15ml

Sparkling wine to top it up

Method

Add gin, super juice, and peach syrup to a shaker filled with ice

Shake well until chilled

Strain into a chilled flute or coupe glass

Top with sparkling wine

Garnish

A citrus twist or a thin slice of peach, if desired.