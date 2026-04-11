Toss time: How to make your summer salads tasty, healthy and quick

Salads do not have to be boring. Nor do you need exotic vegetables or imported dressings to put together a refreshing bowl. As the mercury rises, a simple, homemade salad can be satisfying and hydrating. Here are five easy tips to make your summer salads tasty, healthy and quick.

Go for local and seasonal vegetables and fruits

Seasonal vegetables and fruits are fresher, more flavourful and packed with nutrients. Locally available produce is also better suited to the weather, and helps your body stay cool and hydrated without adding to your grocery bill. Check out this simple watermelon-tomato salad recipe from Instagram.

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Ditch bottled dressing and sauces

Packaged dressings contain preservatives and added sugar. You can make the same with a simple mix of yoghurt or Greek yoghurt with herbs, salt, and a dash of lemon. Create a creamy, healthy dressing that is lighter and more refreshing. Learn how to make dressing with curd by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Add sabja or chia seeds to the salads

Seeds like sabja and chia are known for their cooling properties. Soaked seeds add texture to salads while boosting fibre content and aiding digestion. These are ideal for hot summer days. Here is a simple recipe.

Add a protein like egg, fish or chicken

Including a source of any protein makes your salad filling and balanced. Whether it is boiled egg, grilled chicken, or lightly seasoned fish, it can turn a light salad into a complete meal. Follow this recipe to make a tasty chicken salad.

Add nuts and cheese for texture and taste

Adding a handful of nuts or some crumbled feta cheese can enhance both flavour and crunch. Instead of feta, you can add our Bengal’s own Bandel cheese. They also provide healthy fats, making the salad more satisfying. Here is a recipe by chef Saloni Kukreja you must try.