Five delicious and viral DIY chocolate recipes you need to try this World Chocolate Day

World Chocolate Day is the perfect excuse to let ourselves indulge in the rich, velvety and heart-warming goodness of this iconic treat. Whether you are a chocolate aficionado or just a casual fan, no one cannot deny the allure of chocolate-y confectioneries. So, ahead of World Chocolate Day, celebrated on July 7, My Kolkata brings you mouth-watering and viral chocolate recipes from the ’gram, worth trying out at home — showcasing the versatility and decadence of this sweet, ever-favourite delight…

Homemade chocolate bar keeps the blues away

Were you ever hit with the urge to turn your house upside down just to overcome an untimely chocolate craving at odd hours? Well, if you intend to relish a big, delicious chocolate bar, add a flair and quirk of your own, guided by @_indian.foodies. Toss every chocolate you can find at your place (white chocolate, too) in a pan to make a thick paste, pour the still-warm concoction into it, add some gems, and there you go! Your quirky, funky yet heartwarming chocolate bar is ready. Watch the reel here.



Marshmallow + Chocolates = A match made in heaven

Who doesn’t love a good piece of chocolate blended with the creamiest and richest decadence? When life gives you marshmallows, cover them with chocolates and more chocolates. But here’s the catch: what if you can make your own marshmallows at home as a filling for your chocolate? Content creator @mugcakes.in brings a unique twist that lets you indulge in this guilty pleasure with and create your own marshmallow. Simply add the creamy marshmallow concoction to molten chocolate of your choice, freeze it, and enjoy. Care to share a bite?

Be guilt-free with double chocolate chocobar!

Have you had chunks of chocolates just to satisfy your cravings? That usually means more sweating at the gym. Well, not anymore. Chef and dentist @anyonecancookwithdr.alisha has the perfect solution to save you from tripping up on a cheat day. Simply dry some ingredients and you're good to go! Yes, you read it right. As shown in the reel, blend these healthy assortments with a bit of cocoa powder and milk, freeze it, and wait for the magic to happen with every frozen bite of this delicious chocobar.

Three-ingredient mini chocolate bars

In this fast-paced world, making time for cooking can be tough, especially if you have a sweet tooth and satisfying your sweet cravings are a hassle. However, content creator @adilicious19 makes it easy with just three ingredients: desiccated dry coconut, condensed milk, and dark chocolate. Too sweet for your platter? Not with this combo, because the richness of the dark chocolate balances out the sweetness perfectly.

Got a Nutella craving? DIY it!

Are you a Nutella fan? That’s a trick question! So, how can you not be a Nutella fan when making one at home is child’s play? Just stock up on hazelnuts and dark chocolate, as instructed by @she_nourish, and you'll have the yummiest and creamiest spread to jar up. Spread it on a slice of bread or sneak in a midnight lick — it works its magic to ease stress, anytime, anywhere.