In pictures: Calcutta X Cocktails serves up Bengal’s best flavours in a glass at Olterra

Olterra was the place to be at on May 28 as Calcutta X Cocktails sponsored by Black & White took over the Greek-themed bar on Park Street for the second edition of the unique bar takeover event. A mix of Kolkata’s culture and cocktails, C² witnessed magic behind the bar from Swastik Chatterjee from ATM Bar and Kitchen. The event was graced by the British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata, Andrew Fleming.

Swastik Chatterjee spoke about the drinks he was offering, and said, “Each cocktail features a core ingredient rooted in Bengal’s culinary heritage. I’ve incorporated flavors like mishti doi, gulkand, and paan, along with spices like panch phoron that are staples in Bengali kitchens. I’ve also used techniques like fat-washing with ghee and milk-washing to modernise traditional flavors. What makes this event special for me is the chance to mix drinks in front of guests while celebrating my cultural roots. Bringing these familiar tastes into a bar setting allows me to share a piece of home with every pour.”

(L-R) The first drink, Essence of Magic, which was made with Black & White whisky and Baileys blend, infused with panch phoron and topped with smoky molasses foam, delivered a sweet, spiced, and nostalgic punch. Second, the Nectar of Ghee, made with ghee-washed Tanqueray gin, blended with vanilla-white chocolate cordial and matcha air, evoked a rich, creamy, and aromatic taste of Bengal’s golden era. Up next was the Betel Elixir, a milk-washed cocktail with bitter leaf-infused Ketel One, gulkand cordial, and a three-citrus punch. Finally, Sweet Alchemy made with Don Julio Blanco tequila, creamy mishti doi, caramel, and a burst of triple citrus — offered a tangy-sweet mix of dessert and childhood memories.

Tanmoy Roy, the founder of Y Not and one of the creators of C², said, “C² is all about celebrating Calcutta through cocktails — blending international technique with local ingredients and forgotten Bengali flavours. It’s not just a party, it’s a movement to spark meaningful conversations, showcase homegrown talent, and revive the cocktail culture in a way that’s rooted, refined, and truly Kolkata.”

Indrajit Lahiri, aka Foodka, is another mind behind the creation of Calcutta x Cocktails. Speaking about making the jump from food to drinks, he said, “Drinks have always complemented food, and as someone who’s grown up around safe, mindful drinking in the Bengali community, I felt it was time Calcutta stepped up to the cocktail scene — C² is our way of putting the city on the mixology map.” Foodka said his favourite of the four cocktails was the Nectar of Ghee (above).

Sanjay Ghosh, aka Dada Bartender on Instagram and YouTube, said, “C² is about showing Kolkata that cocktails aren’t just spirits mixed together — they’re crafted experiences rooted in our local ingredients and heritage, finally giving our bartenders the spotlight they deserve.” Beyond the cocktails the event also featured a masterclass in tequila

Arpan Nandi, the brand ambassador for Diageo in East India, presided as host for the Tequila Masterclass. He said, “By supporting C², we’re not just promoting our brands — we’re championing local ingredients, local stories, and giving Kolkata’s mixologists the platform they deserve to shape the city’s cocktail culture for the long run.”

Subhobrata Majumder of Olterra said, “As beverage manager of Olterra, I’m proud to have hosted ‘Calcutta X Cocktails’ — a celebration of Kolkata’s rising cocktail culture and creative mixology. It’s exciting to see our city emerge as a hub for innovative beverage craftsmanship.”