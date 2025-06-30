Proudly, and deliciously, veg: Kolkata’s top pure vegetarian eateries

Whether you’re a lifelong vegetarian or simply craving a delicious meat-free meal, Kolkata offers a vibrant range of pure-veg eateries that promise flavour, freshness and creativity. From hearty north Indian curries and fusion dosas to global comfort food, smoothie bowls and guilt-free desserts — these restaurants, cafes and cloud kitchens are a vegetarian’s paradise. Here’s a curated list of the city’s must-visit spots where the menu is proudly, and deliciously, all-veg.

Kake Di Hatti

For hearty north Indian vegetarian fare, Kake Di Hatti is the perfect pick. This iconic Delhi brand offers everything from smoky veg kebabs to rich, aromatic curries — ideal for a desi feast with family or friends.

Must-try: Veg kebabs, north Indian Curries

Pocket pinch: Rs 600 per person

Address: Bhowanipore | Salt Lake

Contact: 9836778000

Naan Dosa Pavs

A family-friendly restaurant blending flavours from all over India, Naan Dosa Pavs serves everything from inverted vada pavs and peri peri dosas to fusion delights like Olive Cheese Naan. The Gondhoraj Mojito is a refreshing highlight.

Must-try: Inverted Vada Pavs, Paneer Makhani Naanza, Peri Peri Dosa, Gondhoraj Mojito

Pocket pinch: Rs 700 for two

Address: Godrej Waterside Tower 1, Podium Level, Salt Lake

Contact: 03346048368 / 9831369997

Burma Burma

Dive into bold Burmese vegetarian flavours with comforting rice bowls, tangy salads and soothing teas at Burma Burma. Their inventive bubble teas and artisanal desserts like Rangoon Baked Milk are perfect for food adventurers.

Must-try: Mandalay Noodle Bowl, Aunty Pey Pey’s Guava Salad, Brown Sugar Bubble Tea, Rangoon Baked Milk

Pocket pinch: Rs 1800+ for two

Address: 18M, Ground Floor, Stephen Court, Park Street

Contact: 09836778000

Junglee Cafe Mystique

This stylish, jungle-themed vegetarian café in Salt Lake serves Continental, Chinese, and north Indian fare. Known for its cozy vibe and lush interiors, this place is great for friends or family get-togethers with hearty bites like Khow Suey and Mushroom Galouti.

Must-try: Khow Suey, Mushroom Galouti, Cheese Corn

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,000 for two

Address: DB‑1, 1st Floor, DB Block, Sector 1, Salt Lake

Contact: 81002 30600

1000 BC

A trendy all-veg resto-pub blending Indian, Continental, Mexican, and Italian cuisines with a full bar. Think Rajma Galouti Kebabs, cheese fondue, and Three-Cheese Risotto — perfect for casual hangs or watching a game with friends.

Must-try: Cream Hung Curd Cakes, Rajma Galouti Kebabs, Three-Cheese Risotto, Cheese Pav Bhaji Twist

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,200 for two (with alcohol)

Address: 8/1B Sir William Jones Sarani (Camac Street), Park Street area

Contact: 98301 74254

Pinkk Sugars

An Instagram-worthy café in Salt Lake serving global comfort food with creative desserts. Their Charcoal Fettuccine, Berry Me in Matcha, and Rose Pistachio Tres Leches deliver both flavour and flair for café lovers.

Must-try: Charcoal Fettuccine, Berry Me in Matcha, Rose Pistachio Tres Leches

Pocket pinch: Rs 800+ for two

Address: AD-37, AD Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar

Contact: 9836778000

The Yellow Straw

A go-to destination for fresh juices, salads, and smoothie bowls, The Yellow Straw promotes clean, healthy eating with fruity delights and nutrient-packed meals that make mindful snacking fun and flavourful.

Must-try: Premium Mixed Fruit Salad, King Mango Smoothie Bowl, Quinoa Salad

Pocket pinch: Rs 500 approx for one

Address: Multiple outlets across Kolkata, including in South City Mall

Ambrosia

Ambrosia combines vegetarian fusion with world cuisine — from Avocado Mousse Cups to Moroccan Tagine and Pav Bhaji Fondue. The wide platter selection makes it ideal for group meals and indulgent brunches.

Must-try: Avocado Mousse Cups, Moroccan Tagine, Pav Bhaji Fondue

Pocket pinch: Rs1800 for two

Address: 90/B Hazra Road, near UCO Bank and Maharashtra Niwas

Contact: 9830024338 / 9830073920

Paprika Gourmet

A delivery kitchen offering global and Indian vegetarian delights, Paprika Gourmet is known for festive platters, cheesy snacks, and fun fusion desserts like the Rasmalai Disc and Strawberry Cloud.

Must-try: Paneer Shawarma, Khow Suey, Rasmalai Disc, Grazing Platter

Pocket pinch: Rs 300 onwards

Address: First Floor, Surbhi Building, 8/1/2 Sir UN Brahmachari Sarani, Elgin

Contact: 9007022678 / 79 / 80