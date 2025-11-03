World Sandwich Day: Food vloggers recommend their favourite sando spots in Kolkata

It’s World Sandwich Day, and Kolkata’s cafés and street corners are serving up some of the city’s most loved flavours between slices of bread. Whether you like your sandwich loaded with cheese, spiced with chutney, or stacked club-style, here’s a guide to the city’s best sandwiches, as recommended by the city’s top food content creators.

Reuben sandwich at Sienna

This classic New York-style sandwich comes packed with house-made mutton pastrami (called mangsho pastrami), Kalimpong cheese, sauerkraut, and house-made mustard. The perfect balance of savoury, sour and creamy, this hearty sandwich pairs beautifully with a cup of coffee in Sienna’s warm café space.

Recommended by: Rukshana A. Kapadia

Address: 49, 1, Golpark, Hindustan Park, Gariahat

Egg and cheese sandwich at Roastery Coffee House

A comforting favourite featuring fluffy scrambled eggs, melted cheese and butter-toasted bread. Light, wholesome and perfect for breakfast, this sandwich complements the café’s hand-roasted coffee blends.

Recommended by: Pritha Paul

Address: 70B, Inside South India club, Hindustan Park, Gariahat

Grant’s sandwich from 8th Day Café & Bakery

Photo by Souvik Bhattacharya

A well-layered sandwich filled with roasted chicken, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and a touch of sauce on multigrain bread. Served with a side of crisps or salad, this sandwich is a classic hit at the American-style café.

Recommended by: Pritha Paul

Address: 11, Jatin Bagchi Road, CIT Scheme 47, Hindustan Park, Gariahat, Kolkata: 700029

Classic Chicken Sandwich at Cup eBong

A homely yet flavourful sandwich with shredded chicken, fresh vegetables and a light spread, grilled to perfection. Pair it with a cup of Darjeeling tea for a soulful Hindustan Park evening.

Recommended by: Souvik Bhattacharya

Address: 58 E, Ground Floor, beside Byloom, Hindustan Park, Gariahat

Egg and Cheese Chicken Sandwich on Sourdough from Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

A fusion of texture and taste — tangy sourdough bread layered with tender chicken, soft eggs and melted cheese. Toasted just right, this sandwich delivers a balanced mix of flavour and crunch.

Recommended by: Souvik Bhattacharya

Address: All branches across Kolkata

Open Toasts from Soy Yum

Soy Yum’s open-faced toasts are a hit among café regulars. Each slice is topped with inventive combinations like mushroom and truffle oil, cream cheese and herbs, or hummus with microgreens.

Recommended by: Soham Sinha

Address: Golpark, Hindustan Park, Keyatala

Bombay Fire Sandwich from Bombay Sandwich, Burrabazar

A fiery street-style sandwich stuffed with spiced potatoes, vegetables, chutneys and grated cheese, grilled till crisp. It’s bold, spicy and full of the flavours of Mumbai. A must-try for those who like a punch.

Recommended by: Soham Sinha

Address: H9M3+GQG, Kalakar St, Radha Kunj, Burrabazar

Egg and Cheese Sandwich from N.V. Store

A no-fuss, buttery sandwich that has stood the test of time. Made with simple ingredients like egg, cheese and toasted bread, this nostalgic favourite is a staple for students and shoppers around New Market.

Recommended by: Rukshana A. Kapadia

Address: 19, Lindsay Street, New Market Area

Assorted sandwiches from The Atrium Café & Eatery

From grilled chicken and cheese melts to fresh vegetable sandwiches, Atrium serves a variety of crisp and flavourful bites. It’s the kind of café where you can sit back and snack through long conversations.

Recommended by: Aerica Sardar

Address: 5B, Little Russel Street, Kankaria Estates, Park Street area

Club Sandwich at The Tollygunge Club

Representational image Shutterstock

A timeless classic featuring layers of chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and fried egg held together with toasted bread. Served with fries and a side salad, this is old-school comfort at its finest.

Recommended by: Rukshana A. Kapadia

Address:120, Deshpran Sasmal Road, Tollygunge Club