Brews and bites: Cafes to lounge in around South City Mall

Whether you're stepping out after a shopping spree or looking to catch up over coffee, the South City Mall area in Kolkata has no shortage of cafes. From cosy corners perfect for book lovers to buzzing spots with handcrafted brews and global bites, there’s something for every kind of café hopper. My Kolkata has a curated list of must-visit cafes near South City that promise great vibes and delish food.

Snacking Cafe

Just across the street from South City Mall, Snacking is a charming and aesthetic café known for its artsy interiors and laid-back vibe. It’s a go-to for students and young professionals looking to unwind or catch up over good food and coffee for every mood. Think board games, good music, and warm service — all in a tucked-away corner that feels like a break from the city chaos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Address: 188, 60 2, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Lake Gardens

Must-tries: Grilled chicken BBQ platter, Sugarcane Espresso, Burrito Bowl, thin-crust pizza

The Beanshot Cafe

A cosy neighbourhood favourite, Beanshot Cafe is a relaxed spot ideal for conversations, coffee dates, or working solo with your laptop. The space is warm and thoughtfully designed, with indoor plants and soft lighting. Known for its generous portions and consistent, comfort food, it offers a welcoming escape for anyone craving both solitude and snacks.

Address: 166/C/416 Lake Gardens

Must-tries: Irish Coffee, Chelo Kebab, Spaghetti and meatballs

Porshi Cafe

A simple, spacious café with a focus on comfort over frills, Porshi offers a peaceful escape from the bustle of Prince Anwar Shah Road. Set up by Sappho for Equality, it is a proudly queer-friendly space that serves as both a café and a safe, inclusive hub for the LGBTQIA+ community. With airy seating, large windows, and a warm, no-rush vibe, it’s perfect for long adda sessions or quiet solo time.

Address: P189, Jodhpur Park

Must-tries: Filter Coffee, Chicken Stew, Mutton Keema Paratha

Blue Mug – Coffee & Thoughts

Tucked away in Jodhpur Park, Blue Mug is a quirky, budget-friendly café known for its kettle-lamp décor, fairy lights, and swing seating. With both indoor and shaded outdoor seating, it’s a perfect rainy-day hideaway. The menu offers an Indian twist on Italian and Continental classics, hearty shakes, and flavourful coffees, especially hazelnut and caramel blends.

Address: 1/243A, Jodhpur Park Road

Must-tries: Hazelnut & Caramel Coffee (plus Chicken Club Sandwich and Oreo Mint Shake)

The Melbourne Cafe

A cosy, two‑storey bakery‑café tucked into the quiet lanes of Jodhpur Park, The Melbourne Cafe offers a welcoming retreat with thoughtful interiors, comfy seating, and a relaxed vibe. Its menu blends freshly roasted coffee with a wide range of bakery treats and savoury bites — ideal for relaxed brunches, rainy‑day chats, or solo work sips. The friendly staff and budget‑friendly cost make it an easy favourite for locals and mall visitors alike..

Address: D/2, Jodhpur Park

Must‑tries: Blueberry Cheesecake, Rainbow Cake and signature Roasted Coffee

The Flamingo Cafe

Vibrant and whimsical, The Flamingo Cafe brings a burst of pink to the quiet lanes of Jodhpur Park. Adorned with flamingo-themed décor, life-sized installations, and fairy-lit corners, the space is designed for both comfort and Instagram moments. With a diverse menu that leans towards Continental, it’s a popular spot for casual dates, small group hangouts, or just an indulgent solo meal with cheesecake and coffee.

Address: 1/1/D/1, Jodhpur Park

Must-tries: Chicken Calzone Pizza and Biscoff Cheesecake

Abar Baithak

A tribute to adda culture with a Feluda twist, Abar Baithak is a two-storey café that evokes nostalgia and character. From detective memorabilia to cosy bookshelves and carrom boards, the space encourages meaningful hangouts. Loved for its relaxed charm, it’s a favourite for book lovers, friends catching up, and anyone in need of a quiet yet quirky place in Jodhpur Park.

Address: 282, Jodhpur Park Road

Must-tries: Meat Platter & Hot Chocolate