Mughlai to Chinese: Go on a weekend drive to these food destinations near Kolkata

The weekend is upon us, and with mercury still mellow in and around Kolkata, there’s no better time for a short road trip from the city. Whether you are making that mandatory pitstop for a highway feast, or heading out solely guided by your tastebuds, there are a host of popular eateries to choose from around Kolkata. If you are planning to be on the road, My Kolkata has a few recommendations for must-try restaurants.

Azad Hind Dhaba, Uluberia

The journey to and from this popular dhaba doesn’t need a full tank of petrol. Only about an hour and half by road from Kolkata, in Uluberia is the Azad Hind Dhaba. The dhaba, known for its Mughlai and north Indian fare, has lots of parking space and a large indoor and outdoor sitting area. Around for two decades, Azad Hind is known as a well-maintained, hygienic eatery along the Durgapur expressway with a tasty menu, and remains one of the favoured stops on NH16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plus, it is right next to a petrol pump, so if further travel plans to Asanol, Maithon and other parts of Jharkhand are made on a whim, you are sorted.

Courtesy Azad Hind Dhaba

Known for their Mughlai and north Indian offerings, their Aloo Parathas with a cup of chai or a glass of lassi is something you should definitely try for breakfast. For lunch look no further than the Tandoori Chicken which has maintained its quality and taste over the years. The Butter Naan and Chicken Do-pyaza or Dal Makhni are good options for mains. Vegetarians can also order the Shahi Paneer, which pairs very well with the naan.

Speaking to My Kolkata about the menu and the quality, the manager said, “We have been open for about 20 years now. Our best sellers are mainly the tandoor items but the Chinese menu is also a hot favourite amongst customers.We strive to maintain the highest quality and standard which is what makes people come here often.”

Location: PS, Mumbai - Kolkata Highway, near BPCL Pump, Birshibpur, Uluberia, Howrah, West Bengal 711316

Sher-e-Punjab, Kolaghat

“Kolaghat jabi?” is a phrase that most people growing up in Kolkata have either uttered or heard from their friends. One of the reasons for a drive to Kolaghat is the Sher-e-Punjab dhaba. Not only does it offer a satisfying dining experience, this spot has grown from just a highway eatery to becoming a rest stop of sorts. The restaurant's washrooms are clean and well-maintained, which is a definite plus. Also, the service is attentive and efficient and there is ample space for parking.

Although the name says ‘Punjab’, this dhaba offers a multi-cuisine menu that serves everything from south Indian dosa to north Indian kebabs. If you are crossing Kolaghat during breakfast time, the must-order items should be Chole Bhature, Dosa, Idli, Poori-Subzi or their Aloo Paratha. For lunch and dinner the naans and kebabs go very well with the gravy dishes like Dal Makhani, Chicken Do-pyaza or Butter Chicken, and more.

While Sher-e-Punjab is a great pit stop in Kolkata, the popularity means that you can expect some wait time during weekends and holiday season. Perhaps, with that in mind, owners Sukhbinder Singh and Manjit Singh, have planned further expansions. “We have done a lot of renovation recently and there is more in the works. Visitors will soon see an aviary, and we also have our own mandir. The aim is not just to earn money but ensure that our quality and service provides all patrons with an enjoyable experience,” they said.

Address: CVM9+2QJ, AH45, Kolaghat, West Bengal 721134

Dada Boudi Biryani, Barrackpore

A bustling suburb today, Barrackpore is also an old cantonment with historical spots and with staycation options nearby. If you are planning a visit, then make sure to stop at Dada Boudi, famous for its biryani.





A decades-old staple near Barrackpore station, Dada Boudi has been a popular haunt for Kolkata-style biryani aficionados. What started as a small stall with a few biryani hanris, is a multi-storeyed restaurant today. They also have a few rooms to rent for anyone who wants to stay a while. The ambience is simple and welcoming with well-organised seating to accommodate small and big groups, and clean washrooms.

Dada Boudi’s signature offering is their biryani, both chicken and mutton, which is often ordered with a side of Liver Kosha.

Address: 12, 10, SN Banerjee Rd, Barrackpore, West Bengal 700120

Sher Bengal, Mecheda

Regular road trippers driving to the coastal destinations of Digha, Mandarmani or nearby beaches are familiar with Sher Bengal, the multi-cuisine, family dining restaurant located along NH-41 near Mecheda. With ample parking space, AC and non-AC seating areas, pocket-friendly prices, quick service and clean washrooms for men and women, this is a preferred pitstop for food and some rest.

Sher Bengal’s breakfast menu offers a platter of choices from grilled sandwiches to parathas, besides tea and coffee. The main course has Chinese, Indian and S=south Indian dishes to choose from. The quick service means that you can stop by for refreshments or a meal even when you’re on the clock.

Address: Near Mecheda, NH 116, Hakola, West Bengal 721134

Hotel Khoai, near Santiniketan

While travelling to Santiniketan by road, stop for a meal at Hotel Khoai. With wooden and bamboo decor, the ambience of the decade-old restaurant gives you all the feels of Santiniketan. Open from 6.30 in the morning to 11 at night, Khoai has ample parking space and well-maintained, clean washrooms.

They serve up a delightful array of Bengali, north Indian, and Chinese fare. The Bengali options include pocket-friendly thalis, fish curries, chicken and mutton gravy dishes, subzis, bhaja, dal and more. The fish dishes score the most points with customers. “We have been open since 2015 and our USP is that we have a wide range of fish items available including papda, ilish, chingri and several other options. Our thali is a must try,” said general manager, Alok Bhowmik.

Address: Orgram, Jora Canal Bridge, to, Shantiketan Bolpur Road, Bardhaman, Orgram, West Bengal: 713128

Also Read Bolpur beyond the haat: Offbeat activities and spots for your Santiniketan getaway

Sagarika, Diamond Harbour

Diamond Harbour is a nice spot for a quick getaway from the city and also a main pit stop en route to destinations like Bakkhali. An array of resorts and restaurants line the stretch, and if you are looking for a lunch spot, then the restaurant at the West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation (WBTDC) tourist lodge Sagarika is a good option. There is free parking and clean, well-maintained washrooms making it a family-friendly spot. The menu is a modest spread of Bengali cuisine, with thalis and other vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. While you relish some lip-smacking food, you can enjoy views of the Hooghly.

Speaking to the manager, we found out that most people going to Sagarika order their fish items. “The Fish Fry is something that brings people over from great distances. Our Premium Thali is a go to item for lunch and even the Bekti Paturi is something that does very well. Even the Mutton Thali is an enjoyable experience for those who don’t like fish,” he said.

Address: Diamond Harbour Rd, Rabindra Nagar, Diamond Harbour, West Bengal: 743331

Kitchen Sutra, Chandannagar

On Delhi Road, near Chinsurah, on the way to Chandannagar, Kitchen Sutra is a restaurant-cum-bar and resort serving everything from Chinese and Mughlai. The Instagram-friendly spot is aesthetically decorated with indoor and outdoor seating and hassle-free parking in a spacious parking area.





Kitchen Sutra serves up an array of breakfast options. If you are a kebab fan, then order some tender Chicken Malai Kebabs, Murg Tangri Kebab, Bhatti da Murg, and more. Buffet, thalis and a la carte options are available at the restaurant, and they also grow their organic vegetables and serve them at their restaurant.

Address: Arenga, Old, Delhi Rd, Chinsurah, West Bengal 712138