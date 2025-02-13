World Radio Day, East-West Metro updates and more Kolkata news in pictures

Students were taken on a guided tour of the communication gallery and an open-house quiz was held at Birla Industrial and Technological Museum to commemorate World Radio Day on ThursdayBITM
East-West Metro services will remain suspended from February 13 to 16 and again from February 20 to 23 for testing of the signalling system and the second suspensionSoumyajit Dey
(Left) The bouquets made by florists above Simpark Mall is one of the hundreds (right) young people choose from at the flower range in New Market ahead of Valentine’s DayArnab Dutta
The residence of Dr Sisir Bose, the nephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, at 90, Sarat Bose Road, will soon be declared a heritage building. The mayoral council of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) decided last week to give the Grade IIB heritage tag to the two-storey house at 90 Sarat Bose Road, built in the 1950s. A Blue Plaque reading: "Residence of Sisir Kumar Bose and Krishna Bose" will be installed at the entry to the house to announce its heritage status.Suvendu Das
A thick smog envelops the Maidan as the sun rises on ThursdaySuvendu Das
Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, introduced paediatric robotic surgery, revolutionising the way complex surgeries are performed on children. With advanced robotic technology, the hospital is transforming paediatric care by ensuring reduced pain, quicker recovery, and unmatched precisionPress release