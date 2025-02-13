World Radio Day, East-West Metro updates and more Kolkata news in pictures

4 6

The residence of Dr Sisir Bose, the nephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, at 90, Sarat Bose Road, will soon be declared a heritage building. The mayoral council of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) decided last week to give the Grade IIB heritage tag to the two-storey house at 90 Sarat Bose Road, built in the 1950s. A Blue Plaque reading: "Residence of Sisir Kumar Bose and Krishna Bose" will be installed at the entry to the house to announce its heritage status.