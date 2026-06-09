Monsoon edges closer to Bengal, Kolkata braces for a wetter and cooler week

Kolkata is set for a marked change in weather over the coming week, with thunderstorms, rain and lower temperatures expected to replace the recent spell of heat.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata, has forecast a wet week as conditions remain favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into West Bengal over the next four to five days.

ADVERTISEMENT

A special weather bulletin issued on June 9 said the southwest monsoon has already advanced into the entire districts of Kalimpong, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar, most parts of Jalpaiguri and some parts of Darjeeling.

The weather office said conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into more parts of Bengal in the coming days.

For Kolkata, Tuesday, June 9, is likely to see a partly cloudy sky with a chance of light thunderstorms and rain. The maximum temperature is forecast at 35˚C and the minimum at 27˚C.

On Wednesday, June 10, rain and thunderstorms accompanied by strong gusty winds are expected. Temperatures are likely to range between 35˚C and 24˚C.

The city is expected to cool further on Thursday, June 11, when generally cloudy skies and moderate rain could bring the maximum temperature down to 32 degrees Celsius, with the minimum remaining around 24 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorms with rain are forecast on Friday, June 12, with temperatures between 32˚C and 26˚C.

From Saturday, June 13, through Monday, June 15, Kolkata is likely to experience generally cloudy skies with light rain. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 33˚C on Saturday and Sunday before rising marginally to 34˚C on Monday. Night temperatures are likely to remain around 27˚C.

Neighbouring Salt Lake, Dum Dum and Howrah are expected to witness a similar weather pattern, signalling a widespread spell of rain across the Kolkata metropolitan region as the monsoon draws nearer.