Dona Ganguly takes Indian classical dance to the University of Oxford with special workshop

Indian Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly recently conducted a special Odissi dance workshop at Kellogg College, University of Oxford, introducing students and members of the academic community to one of India's oldest and most celebrated classical dance traditions.

The interactive session explored the fundamentals, aesthetics and expressive nuances of Odissi, giving participants an opportunity to experience its distinctive blend of graceful movement, intricate rhythm, sculpture-inspired postures and storytelling.

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The workshop was organised as part of ongoing efforts to promote cultural exchange and celebrate the diversity of global artistic traditions within the academic environment of the University of Oxford, highlighting the growing international interest in Indian classical arts.

Reflecting on the experience, Ganguly said, "From Cambridge last year to Oxford this year, the journey of sharing Odissi continues with immense gratitude. It was a privilege to conduct this workshop at Kellogg College, University of Oxford. For me, Odissi has always been more than a dance form — it is a living expression of India's cultural memory, where rhythm becomes prayer, movement becomes language and expression becomes connection. Bringing this art form to international spaces is always special because it allows people from different cultures to experience India not just through words, but through movement, music and emotion."

Eeshani Bendale, former president of Kellogg College MCR and director of Engagement at The Oxford Union Society, said, "It was an honour to host Mrs. Dona Ganguly at Kellogg College, University of Oxford, for a workshop on the Indian classical dance form of Odissi. Her wisdom, talent and dedication to her craft are truly an inspiration to all of us students."

Beyond introducing participants to the technical aspects of Odissi, the workshop served as a platform for cultural dialogue, enabling attendees to engage directly with India's rich artistic heritage through movement, music and expression.