Women leaders from Kolkata’s F&B industry felicitated at Gastronomic Divas 2.0

Gastronomic Divas, curated by Luna Chatterjee and Anusreea Paul, honoured 14 women from the food and hospitality sector of Kolkata on March 11. The second edition of the event was held at the Black Cat Lounge in Park Street, with My Kolkata as the digital media partner.

Chefs, entrepreneurs, hoteliers and hospitality professionals were felicitated at the event and their inspiring stories highlighted as they were conferred with the award.

Felicitation of Debasree Roy Sarkar, managing director, Peerless Hotels Ltd

Among the awardees was Debasree Roy Sarkar, managing director, Peerless Hotels Ltd. Speaking to My Kolkata, she said, “It's indeed an honour to be recognised for the work that we have been doing. Times are changing, women are becoming more empowered, and I'm sure this will encourage other women entrepreneurs to come forward and fulfill their dreams.”

Mohini Bose, director of Bengal Dhaba and The Bar & Lounge & Chinese Quisine being felicitated

⁠The director of Bengal Dhaba and The Bar & Lounge & Chinese Quisine, Mohini Bose, was also felicitated. “It's very important for women to come forward and make a difference. And that's what we are here for. I feel happy and privileged today to be felicitated,” said Bose.

The other women who were felicitated were Mona Das, senior food production faculty, IIHM; ⁠Shreya Jhunjhunwala, owner, Vaayu and Aerosky Bar & Kitchen; Apeksha Lahiri, owner, Yellow Turtle and Five & Dime; Sushmita Auddy, owner, Fork Spoon Knife; ⁠Moushumi Sircar, partner, Bonne Femme; ⁠Garima Poddar, culinary arts manager, IIHM IIPC; ⁠Ananya Nanda, manager, brand & PR, Chowman; ⁠Vedika Sureka Agarwal and Nikita Bhoot, co-owners, Old Town Road and The Truffle Co; Aayushi Bajaj, owner and pastry chef, Pinkk Sugars; Payel Baidya, founder, Hau’oli Gelato and Sinful Bite; Priyanka Ganeriwal, director, The Cake Xpress and Puja Dey, mixologist/bar executive, AMPM Kolkata.

Imran Zaki

Congratulating the curators, social entrepreneur Imran Zaki said, “There are so many women from so many diverse backgrounds. They ventured into the field of hospitality and are doing wonderfully. This recognition is very important and it motivates them to move forward and encourages them to go bigger and do better.”

Prateek Didwania, owner of PICO and Snacking

While the event celebrated women leaders, the men from the industry were there to cheer them on. Prateek Didwania, owner of PICO and Snacking, threw light on the importance of the award ceremony. “It is very important to appreciate and motivate them because many women who are pursuing their passion are also juggling other responsibilities. They have done a remarkable job by following their passion with a lot of energy, grit and enthusiasm,” summed up Prateek.

The minds behind Gastronomic Divas, Luna Chatterjee and Anusreea Paul

The two women behind this grand event are looking forward to coming back with Gastronomic Divas 3.0. “We are happy to felicitate women from the food and hospitality industry. As we celebrate the success, we are also gearing up for the next edition,” Luna Chatterjee said. “We are happy for all the love and support we received from our friends and sponsors. We will continue to work for this ever-growing community of Gastronomic Divas,” concluded Anusreea.