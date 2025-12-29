Winter holds steady: A dry, cold and foggy week ahead for Kolkata

Kolkata is looking at a winter-standard week ahead, marked by dry weather, recurring morning fog and gradually warming afternoons. The familiar December chill will linger at dawn, but daytime conditions are expected to turn increasingly comfortable as the calendar flips to January.

Monday, 29 December, sets the tone with shallow fog in the morning hours, briefly dulling visibility before clearing by late morning. The day will remain dry, with the maximum temperature around 20°C and the minimum close to 13°C.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday, 30 December, will bring another foggy start, followed by clearer skies through the afternoon. Temperatures edge up slightly, settling near 22°C during the day and around 14°C at night.

Wednesday, 31 December, may see fog becoming more widespread in the early hours, particularly around dawn. Dry weather conditions will continue, with a daytime high of about 23°C and a minimum near 15°C, making for a mild and pleasant New Year’s Eve once the haze lifts.

On Thursday, 1 January, the new year begins with similar conditions. Moderate morning fog is likely before giving way to a brighter afternoon. Temperatures are expected to hover around 23°C, dipping to about 15°C overnight.

Friday, 2 January, signals a slight warming trend, with the maximum touching 24°C and the minimum around 16°C. Morning fog may still appear, though it is likely to be less persistent.

Saturday, 3 January, should feel clearer overall, with fog restricted to early hours. Daytime temperatures remain steady at about 24°C, with nights staying near 16°C.

Sunday, 4 January rounds off the week on a comfortable note. Mainly clear skies are expected after a cool start, with the mercury ranging between 16°C and 24°C, offering ideal winter conditions for the city once the morning chill fades.