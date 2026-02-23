Rain predicted in Kolkata and south Bengal on Tuesday after a long, dry winter spell

Kolkata is set to receive light to moderate rain and thundershowers on Tuesday, February 24, bringing relief from what feels like early summer.

The India Meteorological Department said showers are likely in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Midnapore and Jhargram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city last saw rainfall in November, while a few western districts such as Purulia had brief drizzle in early December. Tuesday’s rain may be accompanied by thunderstorms. The Met office has advised people to take shelter in safe places during thunderstorm activity. No weather warnings have been issued for the remaining days of the week.

On Monday, February 23, Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius. The maximum is likely to hover around 29 degrees. On February 24, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be around 21 and 28 degrees respectively, with cloudy skies and spells of rain.

From Wednesday, February 25, to Sunday, March 1, dry weather is likely to prevail over the city. Minimum temperatures are expected to range between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius through the week, while maximum temperatures may gradually rise from 29 degrees to around 31 degrees by the weekend.

The Met office has indicated no large change in night temperatures across the districts of West Bengal in the next seven days.

In north Bengal, light to moderate rain is likely in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri on Monday and Tuesday. Darjeeling recorded a chilly 6.6 degrees Celsius, while Kalimpong was warmer at 11 degrees.