No rain on the cards for Kolkata, mercury set to rise in the next seven days: IMD

Kolkata is set to witness a dry spell in the next seven days, with pleasant conditions persisting in most parts of south Bengal, the Met office said in its latest report on Wednesday.

Kolkata woke up to a cool morning on Tuesday with the mercury at 19.6 degrees Celsius, a shade below normal. The city later witnessed a comfortable afternoon peak of 26.8 degrees Celsius.

Humidity remained on the higher side, oscillating between 91 per cent and 64 per cent, though only traces of rainfall were measured, according to the Met office.

The Met office expects mainly clear skies over the next 24 hours with the maximum temperature likely to touch 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature hovering around 19 degrees.

Dry conditions are set to dominate till March 3, allowing uninterrupted outdoor plans and a steady transition towards early summer.

On Wednesday and Thursday the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to stay around 30 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.

A gradual rise in temperature is likely to set in from Friday, February 28. The day temperature may climb to about 31 degrees Celsius with the night reading inching up to 20 degrees.

Saturday, March 1, could see a maximum of 32 degrees and a minimum of 21 degrees, while Sunday, March 2, may record 33 degrees and 22 degrees, according to the Met office.

By Monday, March 3, the mercury is likely to settle near 33 degrees Celsius during the day and 22 degrees at night.

With clear skies and no rain on the cards, the familiar late-winter comfort in Kolkata is set to slowly give way to a warmer feel. For now, the mornings remain pleasant, the afternoons tolerable and the evenings ideal for a stroll.