Summer knocking: Kolkata crosses the 30-degree Celsius mark

It’s only a few days past mid-February, and Kolkata is already beginning to see summer-like warmth, with day temperatures crossing the 30-degree Celsius mark, according to the India Meteorological Department.

On February 21, the maximum temperature will hover around 31 degrees Celsius, about 1.1 degrees Celsius above normal, while the minimum temperature will reach 19.5 degrees Celsius.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skies will remain clear throughout the day.

No weather warnings have been issued for the coming week. In the coming days, the temperature is likely to go up a degree, as per the Met Office.

The relative humidity will reduce slightly from earlier this week, reaching 82 per cent during the day. The dry weather is most likely to prevail for the next few days.

The seven-day forecast indicates that dry weather is most likely to prevail across Kolkata and other south Bengal districts like Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia.

“There will be a rise in the minimum temperature (night temperature) by two degrees Celsius during the next two days, and thereafter, no large change for the subsequent five days over all districts of Gangetic West Bengal,” the Met Office added in their report published on Saturday.

However, on February 24, light to moderate rain/ thundershowers are likely to occur at one or two places across south Bengal.