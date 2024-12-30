ADVERTISEMENT

Winter fairs, jaggery season and more news from Kolkata in pictures

A quick look at the day it was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 30.12.24, 06:22 PM
Dokra handicrafts on sale at Gaganendra Shilpa Pradarshashala. This exhibition is a part of ‘Bangla Moder Garbo’ organised by the Information & Cultural Affairs Department of the West Bengal government to showcase the culture, heritage, art and craft of West Bengal
Suvendu Sen and Arnab Dutta
Visitors at the State Khadi Mela on Monday. The fair will be held till January 5
Soumyajit Dey
Sumit Gupta, IAS, district magistrate and district collector, South 24-Parganas, and Koteswara Rao, IPS, superintendent of police, Sundarban Police District, release the Gangasagar Mela 2025 booklet at the New Administrative Building in Alipore
Suvendu Das
Palm jaggery being made in a village at Belpahari in Jhargram. Palm jaggery is made by boiling the sap from palm trees
Amit Datta
A troop of monkeys plays at Chilkigarh Raj Palace in Jhargram on Monday
Amit Datta

