Winners of the Indian edition of the ‘2024 Wiki Loves Monuments’ announced

Wiki Loves Monuments, organised by the global Wiki community, announced the winners of the Indian edition of the 2024 Wiki Loves Monuments photography competition. From nearly 5,000 entries, these top 10 photographs will represent India in the international round. Apart from the top ten, special prizes were given for the most number of featured pictures, quality images (both reviewed by the Wikimedia Commons community for technical and photographic quality) and eligible uploads. A list of special mentions (from 11 - 25) was also published.

Wiki Loves Monuments, organised by the global Wiki community with the help of local affiliates and volunteers, is an annual international photography competition started in 2010. The 2012 Netherlands edition has been certified by Guinness World Records as the largest photography competition. West Bengal Wikimedians User Group has been organising the Indian edition since 2018 and maintains an active list of monuments in India. Apart from receiving the national prize, the national winners also compete in the international round with the national winners of other participating countries. The competition is held in September each year, where participants upload photographs of Indian monuments. The pictures are uploaded to Wikimedia Commons using the CC BY-SA 4.0 licence, which allows it to be used in various Wikimedia projects promoting open knowledge.

This year, 56 countries are participating in Wiki Loves Monuments. From India, 151 participants have uploaded 4,791 images.

Check out the top 10 images here.