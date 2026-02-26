What next for humanity? Kolkata hosts global conversation on the future of civilisation

At a time when the world is grappling with fractured societies, climate anxiety and widening economic faultlines, Kolkata hosted an unusual global conversation — one that attempted to ask not what next for growth, but what next for humanity.

On February 24, the IIT Kharagpur Research Park in New Town hosted the ‘Parliament of Enlightened Thoughts’, a day-long confluence of scientists, economists, educationists, artists and spiritual voices.

The initiative marks the institute’s platinum jubilee and the silver jubilee of global non-profit organisation, The Boston Pledge, and seeks to launch what its organisers call *Renaissance 2.0* — a long-horizon movement to rethink the moral and intellectual direction of civilisation.

“The choice of Kolkata [as host] is deliberate,” said Partho S Ghosh, chairman of The Boston Pledge, USA. “The city, which shaped Tagore’s humanism, S.N. Bose’s quantum leap, Vivekananda’s spiritual modernity and Mother Teresa’s compassion, is being invoked as a reminder that ideas born here have travelled far beyond geography. The argument is simple: in an age driven by speed and scale, the world needs depth,” added Ghosh.

The discussions unfolded across thematic sessions. The first looked at the idea of ‘One Humanity’, exploring whether governance and public life can be anchored in ethics and empathy, rather than identity and power.

The second turned to economics, questioning whether the binaries of capitalism and socialism can deliver dignity and equity in their present forms.

Technology — from AI to gene editing — were examined through the lens of responsibility rather than disruption.

The final session shifted focus to classrooms, asking if education can move beyond market-ready skill sets to nurture imagination, emotional intelligence and a sense of purpose.

The speaker list reflected the sweep of this ambition. Economists Jeffrey Sachs and Kaushik Basu joined industry leaders, policymakers, Nobel laureates, monks, musicians and academics on the same platform. The format moved from a Vedic invocation to plenary debates and an arts showcase, signalling that the organisers see culture and knowledge as part of the same continuum.

Professor Joy Sen, architecture and regional planning, IIT Kharagpur, explained how science, art and everything in between is connected. “We might think they are linear paths, but they are circular, like a snake eating its own tail,” added Sen. “We have to find new innovation. India, especially Bengal, had all the resources. We somehow lost the way, this convention might just bring back that thought process.”

Ankan Bandopadhyay, artist, and a member of The Boston Pledge, said, “I am a contemporary artist. The initial plan for this seminar was made seven months ago. But I had my doubts about a new Renaissance.” Bandopadhyay is also a professor of design, and vocal music. “Partho sir asked me to involve my students. Engage the youngest minds for the renovation of society,” added Ankan.