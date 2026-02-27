Kolkata Metro announces special service on Blue line for India-West Indies match on Sunday

As Eden Gardens gets ready to host India’s must-win Super Eight clash against 2016 champions West Indies, Kolkata Metro has added additional services for Sunday, March 1.

While the last metro departs at 9.55pm on a daily basis, fans visiting the Eden Gardens will be able to avail the special train between Esplanade-Dakshineswar and Esplanade-Sahid Khudiram on the Blue Line at 11.15pm on Sunday night.

According to the release provided by Aamar Metro, the booking counter at Esplanade will remain open for these special services as Metro Railway, Kolkata remains committed to ensuring safe, comfortable and cost effective travel at all times.

The match at Eden Gardens will be a crucial one for both India and the West Indies, who won their second T20 World Cup crown back in 2016 at the same ground. Both teams need to win their last match of the Super Eight stage to qualify for the semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The match begins at 7pm on Sunday, March 1.