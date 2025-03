5 13

Moving on, I came across Midnapore Shilpo Mandir’s stall. The stall had big glass jars brimming with all kinds of spicy, tangy and sweet pickles. This one stall thrives at any fair. I remember getting tasting samples on a small wooden stick as a child before we decided on what to buy. The offerings at the stall were pretty much the same, except the array of fancy candies kept in front to lure the new generation