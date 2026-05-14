Cloudy skies, light rain likely to dominate Kolkata’s week; daytime mercury around 36°C

Kolkata is set for a week of cloudy skies with spells of light rain and the occasional thundershower, according to the India Meteorological Department’s latest forecast issued on May 14.

On Thursday, May 14, the city is likely to see a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunderstorms towards the afternoon or evening. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35°C, while the minimum may settle near 27°C.

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Friday, May 15, will bring similar conditions with a partly cloudy sky and chances of thunder and lightning. The temperature is likely to remain steady at around 35°C and 27°C.

From Saturday, May 16, to Wednesday, May 21, the forecast points to generally cloudy skies with light rain across Kolkata. Day temperatures are expected to inch up slightly and then stabilise. The maximum temperature is likely to stay around 36°C through this period, while the minimum will range between 26°C and 27°C.

Neighbouring areas such as Salt Lake, Howrah and Dum Dum are expected to record similar trends, with maximum temperatures touching 36°C to 37°C and minimum temperatures hovering between 25°C and 27°C.

The broader south Bengal outlook suggests that rain or thundershowers are likely at one or two places across districts every day through the week. A gradual rise of 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in maximum temperature is expected over the next few days before conditions stabilise.

No major weather warnings have been issued for Kolkata during this period, although parts of South Bengal may see brief gusty winds and lightning during thunderstorms on select days.

For the city, it will be a familiar mix of heat, humidity and passing showers, with little sign of a decisive shift in conditions just yet.