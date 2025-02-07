ADVERTISEMENT

Vicky Kaushal in town, Valentine’s Week starts with Rose Day and other Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 07.02.25, 06:52 PM
Customers choose pretty bouquets for Valentine’s Week at the flower range in New Market on Friday
My Kolkata
Actor Vicky Kaushal interacts with the media at Priya cinema on Friday to promote his upcoming film ‘Chhava’. The period drama releases on February 14
Amit Datta
Rupam Islam obliges fans with autographs on Khonro Aamar Fossil-Rupam Islamer Nirbachito Sakkhatkar Sangraha’ at International Kolkata Book Fair on Friday evening.
Soumyajit Dey
Deputy director at the Union tourism ministry Rashmi Sonia Tirkey inaugurated the tourism fair at Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra on Friday
AG
Disha Eye hospitals offers artificial intelligence-influenced voluntary eyecare at the International Kolkata Book Fair
My Kolkata
As Valentine’s Week began with Rose Day on Friday, youngsters were spotted flocking to florists opposite Lake Mall to pick the choicest of roses for their loved ones
Arnab Dutta

