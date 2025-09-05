Metro services run smoothly as Kolkata records 4.65 lakh commuters

Metro Railway services in Kolkata operated without disruption on Friday, carrying nearly 4.65 lakh passengers across all corridors by 6 pm, despite the day being a holiday.

According to Metro Railway officials, 3.39 lakh commuters travelled on the Blue Line and 1.13 lakh on the Green Line.

Services on both lines began at 9 am and continued smoothly with the cooperation of passengers and coordinated efforts by Metro staff.

Metro Railway has also announced that it will operate its usual services on the Blue Line and Green Line from 9 am on September 7 to facilitate the movement of candidates appearing for the second State Level Selection Test being conducted by the West Bengal School Service Commission.