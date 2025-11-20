Kolkata-bound traffic to be diverted near Technopolis for three days from 21 November for metro work

Traffic will be diverted in the Salt Lake-New Town stretch as metro construction work near the Technopolis building will begin on Friday night. Police said Kolkata-bound vehicles will have to follow an alternative route from 11pm on 21 November until 6am on 24 Nozvember.

According to the advisory, vehicles coming from the Kia Motors intersection towards Kolkata will be diverted straight to the 215 bus stand. No restriction will be in place for those going only up to the Technopolis building, officers said.

Kolkata-bound traffic may take a right turn from the 215 bus stand towards Philips intersection and then turn right again towards Arriva Crossing to rejoin the usual route.

Another option is to continue straight from the 215 bus stand along the Godrej Waterside Road and proceed towards Nicco Park.

Police said the diversion was necessary to facilitate metro-related construction and urged motorists to follow the instructions of on-site traffic personnel and marshals to avoid congestion.

The diversion is expected to affect office-goers during the morning peak hours on Saturday and disrupt traffic flow in parts of Sector V and New Town through the weekend.

Officials advised commuters to plan their travel in advance and use alternative routes where possible.