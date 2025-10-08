From Fata Keshtor Puja to Dakat Kali: Must-visit Kali Pujas in Kolkata

As Kolkata gears up for the festival of lights after bidding an emotional farewell to Maa Durga, Kali Puja takes centre stage. From traditional worship rituals steeped in heritage to elaborate community celebrations, the city offers the best of both worlds — old and new — to devotees and explorers. Here are some of the Kali Puja pandals and temples across the city that you must visit this year.

Dakshineswar Kali Temple

On the northern edge of the city stands Dakshineswar, where Rani Rashmoni established the iconic Kali Temple in 1855. Dedicated to Bhavatarini, the saviour form of the goddess, this shrine draws lakhs of devotees during Kali Puja. The temple complex, illuminated with golden lights, becomes a spiritual spectacle by the Hooghly.

Kalighat Kali Temple

One of the 51 Shakti Peethas, Kalighat is the heart of Kali Puja celebrations in Kolkata. The temple’s history dates back several centuries, and the goddess here is worshipped as Kalika — fierce, compassionate, and ever watchful. On the night of Kali Puja, the lanes of Kalighat come alive with devotees flocking to witness the puja.

Thanthania Kali Bari, College Street

Hidden within Kolkata’s Bidhan Sarani, Thanthania Kali Bari is known for its intimate and traditional puja. The temple’s atmosphere retains an old-world charm, where devotees light diyas and offer bhog to the goddess, away from the bustle of larger pandals.

Fata Keshtor Kali Puja, College Street

One of Kolkata’s oldest Kali Pujas, Fata Keshtor has upheld its legacy of devotion and grandeur for more than 65 years. The puja began as a neighbourhood celebration by Krishna Chandra Dutta, alias 'Fata Keshto', on Keshab Chandra Street in 1957 and has grown into a major local attraction while retaining its traditional rituals and cultural performances.

Chetla Dakat Kali Puja, Chetla

Chetla’s Dakat Kali Puja is more than 550 years old. Locals believe the fierce form of the goddess there protects the area, and every year, thousands gather to witness the idol adorned with ornaments and flowers.

Aradhana Samiti, Alipore

At the Alipore Aradhana Samiti, Goddess Chamunda, a form of Kali, is worshipped. Goddess Chamunda is mythically believed to have emerged from the eyebrows of Parvati to slay the demons Chanda and Munda (which lends the goddess her name), generals of demon kings Shumbha and Nishumbha. Known for its disciplined rituals and peaceful ambience, this puja stands out for combining solemn devotion with a strong sense of community spirit. This year, the Puja turns 78.

ABS Sporting Club, south Kolkata

Among the city’s popular community celebrations, ABS Sporting Club’s Kali Puja draws large crowds for its grand pandal and cultural programmes. This Puja also worships Chamuda Kali, and they bring unique themes every year. In their 68th year, the pandal will offer prayers to a 30-foot Kali idol.

Dashadrone Byayam Samiti, New Town

Dashadrone Byayam Samiti in New Town has emerged as one of the key attractions for visitors during Kali Puja in recent times. The committee’s dedication to artistic execution through themes and well-organised festivities makes it a must-stop for anyone exploring Kolkata’s festive spirit.