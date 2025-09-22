Kolkata, south Bengal to see rain from Pratipad to Panchami due to low pressure over Bay of Bengal

The Met department’s latest forecast predicts a wet start to the Durga Puja this year.

Blame a low-pressure area that could intensify into a depression over the northeast Bay of Bengal for the rains spoiling the festive mood.

The Indian Meteorological department said the low pressure trough will move towards the northwest Bay in the next 24 hours, while another one is expected around September 25 and is likely to intensify into a depression by September 26.

Day-wise forecast for south Bengal

On September 22, light to moderate rain is very likely at most places with heavy to very heavy rain of 7 to 20 cm over South 24 Parganas and heavy rain of 7 to 11 cm in Kolkata, East and West Midnapore, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and East Burdwan. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds up to 50 kmph are expected in coastal districts.

On September 23, Dwitiya, the low pressure will also bring widespread rain with heavy rain of 7 to 11 cm in East and West Midnapore, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Bankura, along with gusty winds up to 50 kmph in the coastal belt.

On September 24 (Tritiya), light to moderate rain will continue over most districts with thunderstorms and winds up to 50 kmph over South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore.

September 25 and 26 (Chaturthi) will see rain at many places with thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 50 kmph.

September 27 (Panchami) is likely to see light to moderate rain at many places.

Warnings and impact

The Met office has warned of waterlogging, traffic disruption and lightning strikes and advised people to avoid open spaces and weak structures. Fishermen have been told not to venture into the North Bay of Bengal till September 27, as the seas will be rough.

North Bengal outlook

For north Bengal, light to moderate rain is expected at a few places till September 25, increasing to many places on September 26 and 27 with thunderstorms and winds up to 40 kmph.