All you need to know about Kolkata Metro Tourist Smart Card — a user’s guide

Kolkata Metro Railway has introduced a special Tourist Smart Card ahead of Durga Puja to make city travel smoother and hassle-free. Designed for visitors and locals alike, the card offers unlimited metro rides for three or five consecutive days at a fixed cost. Here’s everything you need to know about getting one, using it, and making the most of your festive commutes.

What is the Tourist Smart Card?

The Tourist Smart Card is a special unlimited-ride metro pass launched by Kolkata Metro Railway to manage the huge festive rush during Durga Puja. It allows passengers to travel as many times as they want on the metro network during the card’s validity period without paying a fare per trip.

What is the cost?

There are two cards available. Tourist Smart Card-I costs Rs 250 and allows unlimited rides for three days. Tourist Smart Card-II costs Rs 550 and allows unlimited rides for five days. In both cases, a refundable security deposit of Rs 80 is required.

How can one get it?

The Tourist Smart Card is available at all metro station booking counters across the network. After purchasing the card, its validity begins from the first time you use it first. The card is used just like a regular smart card at fare gates.

Metro authorities encourage passengers to use the Aamar Kolkata Metro app for online smart card recharges and QR ticket purchases to save time and avoid queues at counters.

Will it be valid after Puja?

Yes. The tourist card’s validity is not restricted to the Puja dates only. Once you buy the card, it remains valid for that many consecutive days, whether during or after Durga Puja.

After the validity is over, the card can be recharged and used like a regular smart card, making it convenient for tourists or locals who wish to continue using it for their daily commute.

Will it be more useful after Puja than the regular smart card?

Yes, especially if you plan multiple rides in a short span. The Tourist Smart Card offers unlimited rides for a fixed fee, which can be more cost-effective than buying tokens or topping up a regular smart card for frequent travel.

Once the unlimited ride period ends, you can recharge it like a normal smart card. If you are travelling less frequently after Puja, switching to a pay-as-you-go regular smart card may be more economical.

How is it ideal for pandal hoppers?

Durga Puja means visiting many pandals across the city, often several in a day. The Tourist Smart Card removes the hassle of repeatedly buying tokens or topping up balances. With unlimited travel, you can hop on and off the metro as many times as you want.

It also saves time by helping you skip ticket queues during the festive rush and keeps travel costs predictable. This makes it the perfect travel companion for anyone exploring the city’s biggest festival.