The CCU Festival 2025 brought culture, innovation, and festivity to Kolkata

Right at the start of this year’s Pujo season, the city of Kolkata came alive with a three-day celebration, The CCU Festival 2025. The event was held in collaboration with the Kolkata Tattoo Festival and ran from 19th to 21st September. Taking place at the Biswa Bangla Exhibition Centre in New Town, the festival showcased a variety of cultural performances and artistic presentations, keeping audiences entertained throughout.

The first highlight of the event was the Flea Market, where local eco-friendly brands displayed an array of handcrafted jewellery, perfumes, and artisanal products. Marking a first in India, the festival also introduced a Startup Auction, giving budding entrepreneurs a unique platform to present and promote their ventures. To support these young innovators, the event featured more than 30 mentors and advisors, who offered guidance, practical insights, and strategies to help them take their ideas forward.

The festival further hosted a thought-provoking discussion on the impact of artificial intelligence on modern education, offering attendees a glimpse into how technology is reshaping learning today. Evening highlights included lively cultural performances, with the Bengali band Hooliganism stealing the spotlight with their energetic set.

On the second day, a vintage car rally led by the Classic Drivers Club brought a nostalgic charm to the celebrations, delighting car enthusiasts and festival-goers alike.

The final day celebrated Bengali tradition with a creative twist. On Mahalaya, a marathon kicked off to the rhythmic beats of the dhaak, symbolising the auspicious start of the festival. The event drew over 1,000 participants, combining fitness, festivity, and cultural pride in a truly memorable conclusion.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Make Calcutta Relevant Again by ABP digital Brand Hub.