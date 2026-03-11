Rain, thunderstorms likely in Kolkata this week, temperatures to remain steady

Kolkata is likely to witness light rain or thundershowers on March 11 and 12, followed by dry weather over the next three days, according to the India Meteorological Department. Light to moderate rainfall is expected to return towards the end of the week.

There is also unlikely to be any significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures across the districts of south Bengal over the next seven days.

On March 11, a generally cloudy sky with light rain is expected to prevail in Kolkata, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 31°C and 24°C, respectively. Both temperatures are expected to rise by about a degree on March 12.

On March 13 and 14, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33°C and 25°C, respectively. Thunderstorms accompanied by rain are expected on March 15 and 16. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be around 32°C and 24°C, respectively.

On March 17, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy with the possibility of thunder and lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 24°C, respectively.

Early morning humidity in the city continues to remain high, touching over 90 per cent in recent observations. On March 11, the maximum relative humidity was recorded at 95 per cent, while the minimum was 55 per cent, according to meteorologists.

No weather warning has been issued for the coming week by the India Meteorological Department.