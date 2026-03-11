Poila Parbon 2026 returns: A grand cultural carnival celebrating the spirit of Bangaliana

Kolkata is set to celebrate the colours of its culture once again as Poila Parbon 2026 returns to Karunamoyee, Salt Lake Ground, from March 12 to March 15. The four-day cultural carnival promises a lively blend of music, art, cuisine, and community, celebrating the essence of Bangaliana.

Rooted in Bengal’s timeless traditions, yet open to contemporary creative expression, Poila Parbon has steadily evolved into one of the city’s most anticipated cultural gatherings. Over the years, the festival has drawn families, artists, entrepreneurs, and cultural enthusiasts who come together to celebrate the vibrant tapestry of Bengali heritage, from music and art to cuisine, fashion, and craftsmanship.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s edition builds on the enthusiasm of previous years and brings together a thoughtfully curated mix of nostalgia and new experiences.

Visitors can look forward to electrifying live performances by popular Bengali bands and musicians including Cactus, Lakkhichara, Silajit Majumder, and Fossils, along with a finale performance by Fakira. These performances promise to capture the dynamic spirit of Bengal’s contemporary music while resonating deeply with audiences across generations.

Beyond the stage, the carnival will host a vibrant artisanal marketplace featuring handcrafted textiles, traditional crafts, terracotta pieces, dokra art, and products from sustainable homegrown brands. The stalls will offer visitors a chance to explore Bengal’s rich tradition of craftsmanship while supporting local artisans and small businesses.

Food lovers will find themselves drawn to the Bengali Gastronomy Pavilion, a crowd favourite from previous editions. From authentic Bengali delicacies to global cuisine, along with Kolkata’s iconic street food and regional specialties from across Bengal, the food arena promises a diverse culinary experience.

Poila Parbon 2026 also places a strong emphasis on community participation, particularly among younger audiences, through creative workshops, competitions, and interactive cultural showcases.

The carnival will also host a variety of attractions, including a sit-and-draw competition, Rabindrasangeet performances, a cooking contest, rap showcases and a fashion show. Adding a touch of glamour to the festivities will be the trailer launch of Thakumar Jhuli, attended by Srabanti Chatterjee and the team. The poster of the upcoming film Saptadingar Guptodhon will also be unveiled in the presence of actors Abir Chatterjee, Arjun Chakrabarty, Ishaa Saha, and director Dhrubo Banerjee.

Over the years, the festival has grown into more than just a cultural event. It has become a platform that connects communities, supports local creators, and celebrates the enduring pride Bengalis feel for their identity and heritage.

As spring arrives in the city, Poila Parbon 2026 invites everyone to immerse themselves in four unforgettable days that celebrate the soul of Kolkata and the spirit of Bangaliana.

The digital media partner for this event is My Kolkata.