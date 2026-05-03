Stormy start to week expected for Kolkata, May 4 set for heavy rain and gusty winds

Kolkata is set for a turbulent start to the week, with May 4 — Assembly election results day — likely to bring the most intense spell of weather, as widespread rain and thunderstorms tighten their grip over south Bengal, predicts the Indian Meteorological Department.

A favourable wind pattern, coupled with strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, has set the stage for enhanced thunderstorm activity across the state. On Sunday, the city already witnessed a brief squall with winds touching 50 kmph, alongside light rainfall in Alipore, signalling what lies ahead.

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Monday, May 4, is expected to be the most active day for Kolkata and its neighbouring districts. The Met office has forecast light to moderate rain at most places, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in parts of adjoining districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kmph are likely through the day.

The city may record a maximum temperature of around 32°C and a minimum of 25°C, offering some relief from the recent heat but bringing discomfort in the form of humidity.

On Tuesday, May 5, rain and thundershowers are expected to persist across many districts, with Kolkata likely to see intermittent showers. Temperatures may hover between 31°C and 25°C.

The unsettled weather is set to continue on Wednesday, May 6, with rain at many places and gusty winds up to 50 kmph. The mercury is expected to remain steady near 31°C and 26°C.

From Thursday, May 7, rainfall activity may reduce slightly, with showers occurring at a few places. Maximum temperatures could rise marginally to 32°C while minimums stay near 26°C.

By Friday and Saturday, May 8 and 9, light to moderate rain is likely at isolated pockets, with temperatures ranging between 33°C and 26°C.

Residents have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms, especially during intense spells of wind and lightning.