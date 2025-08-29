Showers drench Kolkata, Howrah as IMD warns of rain across Bengal for next seven days

Kolkata witnessed overcast skies and experienced several spells of rain till Friday noon as the countdown to Durga Puja entered its final month. Traffic snarls and waterlogging were reported in several pockets of Kolkata, with the weather office predicting more showers through the weekend.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the monsoon trough has shifted towards the Bay of Bengal, bringing in moisture-laden winds that will fuel rainfall across the state.

In Kolkata and its surrounding districts, light to moderate showers with occasional heavy spells are likely. Howrah and Hooghly have been flagged for heavy rain today, while thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected in other parts of south Bengal.

Commuters have been advised to brace for delays as underpasses and low-lying areas could face waterlogging. The IMD has also cautioned against taking shelter under trees and electric poles during lightning strikes.

North Bengal is set for a wetter spell, with very heavy rainfall forecast in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar and heavy showers in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar. The hilly region has been put on alert for landslides and disruption of road connectivity. Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri have already logged double-digit rainfall in the past 24 hours, with tea estates reporting over 10 cm in places.