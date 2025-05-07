In pictures: Kolkata schools hold security drill after Operation Sindoor

Security drills were held at two Kolkata schools — La Martiniere for Girls School and Delhi Public School, Ruby Park — on Wednesday in adherence to a ministry of home affairs directive.

The exercises, held hours after India’s Operation Sindoor air strike on terror settlements in Pakistan, aimed at training school students for emergency situations in case of an attack amid growing tension between the two countries.

1 7 Amit Datta

ADVERTISEMENT

Students at La Martiniere for Girls School, Minto Park, queued up in an orderly manner ahead of the emergency drill.

2 7 Amit Datta

As part of the training, students at La Martiniere for Girls School learnt how to deal with smoke and gas in the event of an emergency.

3 7 Amit Datta

Students were also taught to take cover under a desk in case of an attack.

4 7 Amit Datta

Students at La Martiniere for Girls School assembled on the ground and were given instructions during the mock drill.

5 7 Amit Datta

Students wore ‘Safety Protocol’ sashes across their uniforms during the session. The development comes in the wake of escalating tension between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Indian missiles on Wednesday targeted nine terrorist settlements in Pakistan in retaliation to the terror attack in Kashmir.

6 7 Soumyajit Dey

At Delhi Public School, students hid under chairs as sounds of sirens echoed. The drill simulated scenarios like coordinated terrorist attacks and evacuation procedures to enhance the students’s emergency preparedness.

7 7 Soumyajit Dey

In a classroom at Delhi Public School, students underwent training to be prepared for a hostile situation.