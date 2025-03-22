In pictures: Kolkata celebrates spring with ‘Rongmilanti’ at Kala Mandir

1 10 All photos by Soumyajit Dey

Kolkata ushered in the spirit of ‘basanta’ (spring) with music and poetry at Kalamandir on Saturday. The cultural programme, Rongmilanti, brought together Kolkatans of diverse age groups. My Kolkata was the digital media partner

Young performers began the musical evening with the immortal songs of Rabindranath Tagore. The audience thoroughly enjoyed their performance of Rabindrasangeet like Ore Bhai Fagun Legeche and Ore Grihobasi

Noted singers (L-R) Srikanto Acharya, Jayati Chakaborty, and Goutam Ghoshal along with author-director Srijato enthralled the audience with music and literature

Jayati Chakraborty sung Nibiro Amar Timiro, Ami Durey Durey Achi, Tomake Bolbo Kichu Na Bola Kotha, and Amar Shada Rongta Nao, and other numbers

Goutam Ghoshal mesmerised the audience with popular songs Kusum Kusum and Pagal Hawa. The Hindi version of Pagal Hawa is Na Jaane Kyon from the 1975 Hindi romcom Chhoti Si Baat. He also performed Dujoner Hridoy Theke, Tomaro Janala Ki Bhijeche

Srikanto Acharya weaved a melodious ambience with Athai Samudra Periye Elam, paying homage to Jwatileshwar Mukhopadhyay. He also sung Nodite Tufaan Eley by Jagjit Singh, and his own chartbusters Meghla Din, and Bandhu Jodi Aso

Srijato recited Bishu Pagoler Kobita, Basanta Din, Barsha Jokhon Khullo Khata, Jodi Bolo Tumi Sokolke

The century-old Pakrashi & Co. launched a fusion instrument — harmonium with tanpura. The musical instruments company was established in 1922 and is an intrinsic part of Kolkata's musical heritage

Next to take the stage were the new generation of performers. Gourab, Chandrika, Aritra, Payel and Rajib made the music aficionados groove to tunes like Antabiheen and Dole Dodul. They also paid tribute to Satyajit Ray with Kemon Bashi Bajay and Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor

The contemporary group of singers (L-R) Gourab, Chandrika and Aritra, presented a folk song Basanta Batashe, along with originals like Je Jwol Chobi Anke