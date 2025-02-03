Readers enjoy Saraswati Puja holiday on Sunday and Monday at the Kolkata Book Fair, as well as at the little magazine pavillion
In pics: Readers make most of two-day Saraswati Puja break at Kolkata Book Fair
From discovering art to stopping by at the little magazine pavilion, bibliophiles of all age groups spent holiday well
My Kolkata Web Desk
Published 03.02.25, 07:53 PM
Making the most of Saraswati Puja spanning Sunday and Monday, readers from far and near made a day out at the International Kolkata Book Fair
Photographs by Soumyajit Dey
Madhuchhanda Sen (left), wife of state tourism minister Indranil Sen, was captured interacting with bibliophiles at the stall of Maya Books on February 2. Madhuchhanda Sen is the creative force behind Maya Art Space
From candid moments to live music gigs — the weekend was a milieu of uplifting moments at the Kolkata Book Fair
Visitors stopped by at the state government’s fire fighters’ stall. The fire and emergency services department conducts demonstrations of fire-fighting at the book fair since fire broke out at the 33rd International Kolkata Book Fair on February 3, 1997, destroying one-third of the stalls and 1,00,000 books
Art has been a significant part of the ‘Boi Mela’. From sculptures to paintings and murals of various schools of art — the artworks have a separate fan base
Book Fair without the little magazine pavilion is quite impossible. Publishers big and small offer offbeat reads of diverse genres, which attract a large section of readers
Popular director Ayan Chakraborti (seated second from right), whose last release, the web series ‘Nikhoj’ starring Swastika Mukherjee, received rave reviews, enjoyed an engaging conversation at the stall of the little magazine ‘Dashamik’
An elderly reader was seen engrossed in a book
Annual calendars with the sketches of Rituparno Ghosh and Soumitra Chattopadhyay are among the popular collectibles at the Kolkata Book Fair
Young readers soaked in the book fair vibes on Saraswati Puja, buying children literature from the little magazine stalls
Thriller, science, horror and more —- a glimpse of the many books at the little magazine pavilion, where periodicals, books, journals, newsletters, and literature of other genres create a wide array to pick from