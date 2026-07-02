In pictures: Local and global favourites take centre stage at Kolkata Mango Festival

The West Bengal government's Mango Festival is underway at Organic Haat in Rajarhat, showcasing a wide range of mangoes from across the state, along with select international varieties. Organised by the Department of Horticulture and Food Processing, the festival will run till July 5.

One of the highlights this year is the showcase of four endangered mango varieties from Malda — Mishrikanda, Nawab Kusum, Ashudagi and Rakhalbhog that are on the verge of disappearing. A Geographical Indication, or GI, tag for these varieties is on the cards too.

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Alongside these rare mangoes, there are well-known Bengal favourites like Himsagar, Fazli, Langra, Lakshmanbhog, Amrapali and Mallika.

The festival also features exotic global varieties like Japan's Miyazaki and Thailand's Thai Banana mangoes.

The fair also has stalls selling mango-based products such as aamsatta, pickles, aam panna and a variety of sweets made using mango pulp. The festival is also a platform to promote Bengal's horticultural produce and connect growers directly with consumers.