Kolkata anime fans experience a slice of Japan at city’s first ‘Maid Cafe’ event

The usual Sunday afternoon greeting of a warm ‘Nomoshkar’ gave way to cheerful cries of ‘Okaerinasai, Goshujin-sama!’ as Kolkata’s anime community, BongAnime, welcomed a group of young enthusiasts to experience the city’s first ‘Maid Cafe’ event at the Kalighat outlet of a coffee chain.

A maid cafe is an immersive, theme-park-style dining experience where waitresses dressed in frilly French maid outfits treat guests as the ‘Master’or ‘Princess’ of a private mansion.

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Originating in Tokyo’s Akihabara district, these cosplay cafes combine playful theatrical performances with food, drinks and interactive entertainment.

Now, Kolkatans no longer have to miss out on experiencing this unique slice of Japanese pop culture right in the heart of the city.

The event kicked off with a warm welcome from Bengali cosplay artists dressed as Japanese maids, greeting visitors with cheerful smiles, friendly conversations and coffee on the side.

Their outfits, inspired by classic anime and Victorian aesthetics, perfectly captured the ultra-cute, or ‘kawaii’, charm associated with Japanese maid cafes.

The cafe buzzed with energy as weebs participated in a host of fun activities, including Maid Says (inspired by Simon Says), Fingers Down and karaoke sessions.

Between the games, the maid cosplayers discussed their favourite anime, dissected memorable scenes, shared grief over the deaths of beloved characters and even sang AiScream together.

One of the cosplayers, Sahana Karmakar, said she wanted to introduce something niche yet underrated to India's cosplay scene.

“I have been an anime fan for a long time, and I also cosplay once in a while. My intention is to give visitors a memorable experience and hope they keep coming back to events like these,” she said.

Another cosplay artist, Arpoitri, who prefers to be called Poetry, said Kolkata's growing anime community deserves more such gatherings.

“Kolkata is now emerging as a booming hub for anime as a mainstream culture, so why not organise events like these more often?” she asked.

As anime continues to carve out a large fanbase in Kolkata, niche experiences like maid cafe events are gradually finding a place beyond convention halls and cosplay festivals. For many attendees, the afternoon was not just about coffee, costumes or games, but about finding a community that speaks the same language of fandom — one cheerful ‘Okaerinasai!’ at a time.