In pictures: Football rally gives Kolkata a small taste of the biggest sport

Kolkata is down with football fever as the Fifa World Cup 2026 reaches its knockout stages. The city is decked up in Brazilian, Argentinian, Portuguese and Spanish flags to celebrate the festival of football.

On Sunday, at Vivekananda Park, fans of all ages, chhau dancers, stilt walkers and football freestylers gathered for a ‘football rally’ from Lake Terrace Road to Gariahat flyover.

Stilt-walkers walked in the rally

Hundreds of football fans, of all ages, gathered for the rally

Chhau dancers performed, adding a carnival aftertaste to a football crowd

Fans posed for photos wearing their favourite kits

Freestyle footballers performed their skills



