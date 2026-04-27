Rainy spell set to cool Kolkata this week, thunderstorms likely daily till early May

A spell of rain and thunderstorms is set to dominate Kolkata’s weather through the week, bringing some relief from recent heat even as humid conditions persist.

According to the latest forecast issued on April 27 by the Indian Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected almost every day till May 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, April 27, and Tuesday, April 28, the city is likely to see light to moderate rain at a few places, with temperatures hovering between 26 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius.

The intensity is expected to pick up from Wednesday, April 29, when rain or thundershowers are very likely at most places, with the maximum settling around 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum near 25 degrees Celsius.

The wet spell is expected to peak between Thursday, April 30, and Friday, May 1, when rain activity may cover many parts of the city.

Day temperatures are likely to dip slightly to around 32 degrees Celsius, while nights may remain around 25 degrees Celsius. The conditions will remain similar on Saturday, May 2, before easing marginally on Sunday, May 3, and Monday, May 4, when rainfall may become more scattered again.

The Met office has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds ranging from 40 to 60 kmph and lightning at isolated places in Kolkata through the week. Yellow and Orange Alerts have been notified for Kolkata and surrounding districts.

A gradual fall in maximum temperature by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next three days is expected across south Bengal, after which no major change is likely.

While rain may bring temporary respite, residents have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms, especially in open areas, as sudden gusts and lightning could pose risks.