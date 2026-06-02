Kolkata braces for humid week with chance of evening thunderstorms, mercury to hover around 36°C

Kolkata is set for a warm and humid first week of June, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting partly cloudy skies and the possibility of thundery development during the afternoon and evening hours on most days.

According to the IMD's midday forecast issued on June 2, the city is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 36°C and a minimum of 29°C over the next 24 hours. On Monday, Alipore recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7°C, 0.1°C below normal, while the minimum settled at 28.8°C, 1 °C above normal. No rainfall was recorded in the city during the past 24 hours.

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The weather office said moisture-laden winds and rising daytime temperatures could trigger localised thunderstorms in parts of south Bengal, including Kolkata, during the evening hours. While widespread rain is not on the cards, brief spells of showers accompanied by lightning and gusty winds cannot be ruled out.

The week ahead is expected to remain largely consistent, with temperatures fluctuating within a narrow range.

On Wednesday, June 3, Kolkata is likely to see a maximum of 36°C and a minimum of 29°C. Similar conditions are expected on Thursday, June 4, and Friday, June 5, with partly cloudy skies and a chance of isolated evening thunderstorms.

The mercury is expected to stay around 35°C to 36°C during the weekend as well. On Saturday, June 6, temperatures may range between 29 °C and 35 °C, while Sunday, June 7, is likely to see similar readings.

Monday, June 8, is also expected to remain warm and humid, with temperatures around 36°C and 29°C.

Across south Bengal, dry weather largely prevailed on Tuesday, while north Bengal received moderate rainfall at several locations. Jhalong in Kalimpong district recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 33.7 mm during the past 24 hours.