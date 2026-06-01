Kolkata set for warm first week of June, afternoon thundershowers may bring relief

Kolkata is set to begin June on a warm and humid note, with partly cloudy skies and the likelihood of isolated thundershowers over the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy conditions across the city on Monday, with thunderstorms likely to develop in some areas during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are expected to remain high, with the maximum reaching around 36°C and the minimum hovering near 28°C.

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The forecast for South Bengal indicates a rise of 2°C to 3°C in daytime temperatures over the next 24 hours. Thereafter, temperatures are expected to remain largely unchanged for the rest of the week.

The IMD's seven-day outlook suggests that light rain or thundershowers could occur at one or two places in Kolkata every day until 8 June. While widespread rainfall is not anticipated, brief spells of rain may provide intermittent relief from the prevailing heat and humidity.

Weather observations from Alipore on Sunday showed a maximum temperature of 35°C, which was 0.8 degrees below the seasonal average, while the minimum settled at 28°C, slightly above normal. No rainfall was recorded during the 24 hours ending on Monday morning.

Humidity levels remained elevated, ranging from 52 per cent to 93 per cent, contributing to uncomfortable and sticky conditions across the city.

No weather warnings have been issued for Kolkata at present. However, people have been advised to be prepared for occasional cloud build-up and short-lived thunderstorms, particularly during the late afternoon and evening hours, as early summer conditions continue across the region.