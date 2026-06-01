Kolkata celebrates 80th Italian National Day, focus on stronger India-Italy ties, culture and cuisine

Diplomats and guests gathered in Kolkata to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Italian Republic at a reception hosted by the Consulate General of Italy, at Taj Bengal, on Sunday.

(L-R, clockwise) Professor Jayanta Sengupta, Aparajita Sengupta and author Tridib Kumar Chatterjee; Kathy Giles-Diaz, consul general, U.S. Consulate General in Kolkata and K. Mohanchandran, senior vice president, Operations for The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), with Seema Gandhiok Mohanchandran

The afternoon highlighted the growing partnership between Italy and India through diplomacy, trade, culture and cuisine.

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(L-R, clockwise) Head of INTACH, GM Kapur with tea businesswoman and honorary consul of Norway, Nayantara Palchowdhury; chef Katherin Lim with Gormei founder Argha Sen and consul of Italy in Kolkata Daniele Panfilo

Welcoming guests, Riccardo Dalla Costa, consul general of Italy in Kolkata, reflected on June 2, 1946, when Italians voted for democracy and freedom through a referendum.

(L-R, clockwise) Restaurateurs Nitin Kothari and Siddharth Kothari; food anthropologists Amit Sen and Amrita Bhattacharya, and actor Avijit Dutt

Drawing parallels with India's own democratic journey, the consul general said, “Italy and India have followed a shared journey, marked by a sincere and genuine friendship, today closer than ever.”

The reception lunch was attended by consuls general and other dignitaries

Dalla Costa noted that the celebrations came at a significant moment in bilateral relations, with the two countries recently deciding to elevate ties to a special strategic partnership. He spoke about the ambitious target of reaching 20 billion euros in bilateral trade by 2029 and highlighted initiatives undertaken by the consulate in eastern India.

A culinary showcase by Taj Bengal, accompanied by Italian wines, liqueurs and cocktails curated by Nutcase

Among these were the opening of a new visa application centre to improve travel access, celebrations around Italian Cuisine Week and a Renaissance-inspired fashion night at Victoria Memorial. “Our countries are bound by common values and shared interests and united by a sense of mutual trust,” he said.

Chief guest Naveen Kumar Chandra, IAS, officer on special duty to the chief secretary, Government of West Bengal, with consul general of Italy in Kolkata, Riccardo Dalla Costa

Chief guest Naveen Kumar Chandra, IAS, officer on special duty to the chief secretary, Government of West Bengal, emphasised opportunities for future collaboration. “Sustainable development, advanced manufacturing, research, innovation and digital transformation provide exciting opportunities for future collaboration,” he said.

Melody toffees were presented to guests

Adding a light-hearted touch to the event was the presence of Melody toffees, which gained international attention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted them to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a recent meeting.