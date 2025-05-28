Rains, thundershowers likely in parts of Kolkata today; IMD predicts temperature drop

Kolkata is likely to witness isolated rains and thundershowers in the next 24 hours owing to a low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Wednesday morning.

According to the IMD, the low pressure is likely to intensify into a depression within the next 24 hours, a development that is likely to cause cloudy skies, with light to moderate rains and thundershowers in parts of the city.

The recent shift in the weather has also led to a drop in mercury in the West Bengal capital. The maximum temperature today is likely to drop to 31.4° Celsius —3.7° Celsius below normal. The minimum temperature is predicted to be 25.1° Celsius, with a drop of 2.1° Celsius.

Humidity remains high in Kolkata, with relative humidity levels ranging from 79 per cent to 98 per cent.

Rainfall over the last 24 hours, measured from 11.30am on May 27 to the same time on May 28, stands at 13.3 mm. As of 8.30am this morning, no rainfall was recorded. But with the system expected to strengthen, more showers are likely to lash the city.